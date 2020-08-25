Shanu Hinduja Changing Modern Preconceptions of Banking by Empowering Women and Promoting Gender Equality, Reports Daily Front Row

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, California, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Financier has been all up in arms talking about women empowerment and the women in the financial sector



The early 21st century saw the eruption of demand for women empowerment replacing what was previously the need for women empowerment after decades of protesting and canvassing. As women joined the workforce in masses, representing women’s issues in parliaments, the movement had become a series of tidal waves. Shanu Hinduja belongs to one of the waves.

“I see first hand why we need more women business leaders and entrepreneurs – and why we need more respect for those that have gained success,” Ms. Hinduja said to Daily Front Row on the topic of women in the financial sector.

Ms, Shanu Hinduja is the chairperson of Geneva-based Hinduja Bank Ltd. and the Hinduja Foundation US. She is also the co-chair and director of Hinduja Global Solutions Inc. However, her role as a financier is not the only arena in her life where she enjoys success and shares the passion for, for Ms. Hinduja is also an outspoken activist of women’s rights and women empowerment. She began her own career working for Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley and Nomura. She completed her schooling in France at the famed INSEAD Business School.

“Fortunate enough to be in a position of influence, I strongly believe it is my responsibility to give back, in order to support others’ empowerment and boost their own opportunities.”

Ms. Hinduja is of this opinion as she continues to preach passionately the need for gender equality and promotes diversity in the workplace. Hinduja, aside from inspiring and calling out to women to go and chase their dreams, also refutes the outdated, patriarchal views that only men should hold positions of significance in the world of finance.

To date, most Swiss Bank CEOs and chairpersons have been men, with the general female workforce accounting for only 5% of the total. Hinduja, on being offered this opportunity, has grasped it with both hands and used her privilege to proudly embrace her activism, which has further given her the opportunities to speak at top forums and global conferences. She is also a distinguished writer and speaker on current affairs, ranging from tech to healthcare, education, and globalization. Her work has proved to be of influence across the globe, affecting US, Indian, and European media.



Following in the footsteps of her father Mr. S. P. Hinduja, Ms. Hinduja has worked alongside him to provide scholarships to gifted students attending Columbia University, Massachusetts General Hospital, and Cambridge University. She has also addressed the UN General Assembly of over 130 attending countries on the imposition of gender roles and the dire need for gender equality for future progress.

There is no doubt that as the waves keep coming, Shanu Hinduja will use that momentum to further her success in her own field and her activism to help other women succeed.

About Daily Front Row: The Daily Front Row is a fashion-industry magazine and publication known commonly as The Daily. With Brandusa Niro as its current editor, the publication is based in New York, USA, and was founded in November 2002.

Media Details:

Company: The Daily Front Row

Contact Person: Thomas Herd

Website: https://fashionweekdaily.com/

Email: info@fashionweekdaily.com

Phone: 310 490 3171



Attachment