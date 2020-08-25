Meals on Wheels NC Receives Additional $500,000 in Relief Funding from SECU Foundation

/EIN News/ -- RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the COVID-19 crisis continues to threaten the health and well-being of North Carolina senior citizens, SECU Foundation has provided an additional round of disaster relief assistance to Meals on Wheels North Carolina (MOWNC). A second $500,000 grant from the Foundation will both help the organization replace lost revenues due to the COVID-19 pandemic and support the growing need for food deliveries to over 43,000 homebound senior adults through a network of programs in all 100 North Carolina counties.



SECU Foundation awarded a $500,000 relief grant to Meals on Wheels North Carolina in April 2020. This grant reduced the meal delivery waiting list, which was populated by 4,000 senior adults statewide, by 63%. According to Meals on Wheels North Carolina, over 1,400 individuals statewide remain on a waiting list for meal delivery service, and it is estimated that 400,000 senior adults in the state are food insecure.

“The pandemic continues to spread disease and economic hardship, experienced by an increasing number of the people of North Carolina,” observed Jo Anne Sanford, SECU Foundation Board Chair. “SECU Foundation remains a dedicated supporter of a range of non-profits serving the most vulnerable citizens in our state. As resources are increasingly strained, we are here to help organizations like Meals on Wheels North Carolina persevere through this difficult time so they can focus on doing what they do best – providing vital food services to individuals and families facing financial challenges during this crisis.”

“Senior adults across the state continue to remain vulnerable to the consequences of COVID-19. Meals on Wheels programs statewide are experiencing increased requests for food and we support those programs in meeting their requests,” said Alan Winstead, Executive Director, Meals on Wheels of Wake County. “Continued support from the SECU Foundation greatly impacts Meals on Wheels of North Carolina’s ability to help local programs provide nutritious meals and add new participants. We are very grateful for this substantial gift that benefits our senior neighbors across the state.”

About SECU and the SECU Foundation

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for 83 years. The Credit Union also offers a diversified line of financial advisory services including retirement and education planning, tax preparation, insurance, trust and estate planning services, and investments through its partners and affiliated entities. SECU serves over 2.5 million members through 270 branch offices, 1,100 ATMs, 24/7 Member Services via phone, a website, www.ncsecu.org and a Mobile App. Members can also follow and subscribe to SECU on Facebook and YouTube. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of nearly $200 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide. In addition to the website, highlights are also available on the SECU Foundation Instagram page.

