Blink Charging Receives Over $1.0 Million Follow-On Order From InterEnergy for EV Charging Equipment for Deployment in the Dominican Republic

/EIN News/ -- As part of its total investment, InterEnergy Group has committed to the deployment of 350 Blink EV charging stations throughout the Dominican Republic supported by its Evergo network, the largest in this country.

Miami Beach, FL, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) ("Blink" or the "Company"), a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced that it has received a follow-on order from InterEnergy for 150 fast-charging stations, including its IQ 200 and DCFC units, to be deployed in the Dominican Republic. This order, valued at over $1.0 million, is in addition to the Company's previously announced $1.2 million purchase order for 200 charging stations with InterEnergy. With these orders, InterEnergy has purchased 350 Blink Level 2, DCFC, and residential charging stations.

As pioneers in the implementation of the first national charging stations network, InterEnergy aims to facilitate the installation of 500 charging stations throughout the Dominican Republic and Panama by the end of 2021, supported by its technological platform Evergo.

Michael D. Farkas, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Blink, commented, "Residents and businesses in the Dominican Republic are enthusiastically embracing the transition to electric vehicles, and we are excited to continue our engagement with InterEnergy, contributing to the build-out of the country's EV infrastructure with our charging stations."

"Earlier this week, it was remarkable to watch the President of the Dominican Republic, Mr. Luis Abinader, arrive at his inauguration in an electric vehicle. We believe this transportation choice demonstrates his administration's commitment to promoting cleaner and more environmentally friendly energy sources. It is widely reported that the President is committed to transitioning all police vans and Government vehicles to electric. Whether for the public or private sectors, Blink is well-positioned to play a critical role as the island nation's dominant EV charging station equipment provider," shared Farkas.

"In addition to our work in the Dominican Republic, we are looking forward to expanding with InterEnergy in other territories where they operate, including Panama, Chile, and Jamaica," Farkas concluded.



InterEnergy, through its CEPM subsidiary, provides energy solutions to more than 66% of the national tourism sector in the Dominican Republic. Installation locations for Blink’s charging stations will include hotels and resorts, shopping centers, and gas stations.

“We are evidencing an unprecedented growth in electric mobility, considering that we are just beginning the deployment of charging stations. Evergo, as of August 2020, has more than 150 charging stations installed or in the process of installation in the Dominican Republic.​ Our goal is to have 500 charging stations in our network by the end of 2021”, shared Roberto Herrera, country manager in the Dominican Republic of InterEnergy Group.



“Our purpose is to facilitate access to sustainable mobility for everyone, through the most sophisticated and largest network of charging stations in the Dominican Republic, which corresponds to our commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG)”, concluded.

Blink's IQ 200 units are the fastest level 2 AC charging stations available on the market, have a maximum output of 80 amps, and deliver up to 65 miles of charge in an hour. The Blink IQ 200 chargers have been well received by leading EV industry experts, making them the preferred level 2 option for destination charging.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) is a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and has deployed over 23,000 charging stations, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of the Company’s charging locations worldwide. Blink Charging’s principal line of products and services include its Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million vehicles by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, the Company has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/ .

About InterEnergy Group

For three decades, InterEnergy has powered people and cities across the Caribbean and Latin America – providing reliable, cost-effective and clean energy to the Dominican Republic, Panama, Jamaica, and Chile.

Its generation portfolio aggregates approximately 1,250MW of installed capacity across the region. It is also the exclusive supplier of electricity to the fast-growing tourism resort area of Punta Cana-Bavaro, representing more than 66% tourism sector in the country.

As a pioneer in renewable energy, InterEnergy developed the first wind farms in the Dominican Republic, the largest wind farm in Central America, and several solar power projects throughout the region. By supplying over 320 MW of renewable energy generation throughout the region, InterEnergy eliminates hundreds of thousands of tons of CO2 emissions per year.

For more information about Interenergy, please visit www.interenergy.com

