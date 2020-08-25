Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
WidePoint To Present at the LD Micro 500 Virtual Conference on September 1, 2020

/EIN News/ -- FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY), the leading provider of Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) specializing in Telecommunications Lifecycle Management, Identity Management and Digital Billing & Analytics solutions, has been invited to present at the LD Micro 500 Virtual Conference, which is being held September 1-4, 2020.

WidePoint management is scheduled to present at 1:40 p.m. Eastern time (10:40 a.m. Pacific time) on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. The presentation will be webcast live and made available for replay here. To learn more about the LD Micro 500, visit https://ld500.ldmicro.com/

To receive additional information, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at WYY@gatewayir.com or 949-574-3860.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY) is a leading provider of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions, including telecom management, mobile management, identity management, and digital billing and analytics. For more information, visit widepoint.com.

About LD Micro
LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event). In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe.

Investor Relations:
Gateway Investor Relations
Matt Glover or Charlie Schumacher
949-574-3860, WYY@gatewayir.com

 

