Electriq Power Introduces New Longer-Lasting, Cobalt-Free Residential Battery System, the PowerPod LFP

/EIN News/ -- SAN LEANDRO, Calif., Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electriq Power (“Electriq”) , a developer of intelligent and integrated home energy storage, management, and monitoring solutions, announced that it has added the PowerPod LFP, a high-performance, cobalt-free model, to their industry-leading family of PowerPod residential battery systems.



Electriq’s newest addition to the product line comes amid growing demand for longer-lasting, more sustainable battery alternatives. The non-toxic, non-hazardous solution features Lithium-Iron-Phosphate (LiFePO4) cells, allowing for longer battery cycle life, increased reliability, and enhanced safety. Combined with best-in-class AC and DC inverters and Electriq’s signature home energy management technology, the PowerPod LFP is an ideal source of secure residential backup power.

Notable features of the PowerPod LFP include:

Automated cost savings through arbitraging energy rates and load monitoring

Outlet-free, battery-powered communication that utilizes internet via wifi or cellular connection

Consumption and solar metering functionalities

Revenue-grade metering capability

Outdoor-rated battery

10-year warranty, 6,000 cycle with 100% Depth of Discharge

Frank Magnotti, CEO of Electriq Power, said of the PowerPod LFP, “As renewable energy systems continue to advance, it’s our job as a company to recognize innovations and shifts in the market and customer demand. Our customers are always looking for the highest-performing, most earth-friendly storage options available. Our new PowerPod LFP is the reference point for the industry’s best technology, and we’re proud to offer this latest solution.”

The Electriq PowerPod LFP system includes a battery, hybrid battery/solar inverter, home energy management system, and an energy consumption meter. The PowerPod system offers backup power as well as a smart home energy software to manage electricity use and optimize efficiency. Users can maximize cost-savings with four different operating modes: Backup, Time of Use, Self-Supply, and Custom.

The PowerPod is modular and expandable up to three systems with three battery packs per system, giving installers and homeowners system design flexibility, with up to 16.5 kW of power and 80 kWh of battery storage.

According to a new report from Wood Mackenzie, LFP is set to overtake lithium-manganese-cobalt-oxide (NMC) as the dominant stationary storage chemistry within the decade, growing from 10% of the market in 2015 to more than 30% in 2030.

About Electriq Power

Electriq Power is an energy storage company developing hardware and software solutions for the clean energy market. Based in California, Electriq designs, engineers, assembles and has deployed fully integrated energy management and storage solutions for homes and small businesses across North America. Electriq Power is dedicated to moving the world to a cleaner and more sustainable energy future. For more information, visit www.electriqpower.com or contact info@electriqpower.com.

