Sirrus, Inc. Congratulates SVP of Technology Jeff Sullivan on Upcoming Retirement

/EIN News/ -- Loveland, OH, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following over 35 years as a technical leader in catalysis, sustainable chemicals and material science applications, Jeff Sullivan, PhD, announces his retirement from Sirrus, Inc., where he served as the Senior Vice President of Technology.

For over six years, Sullivan’s leadership and guidance have been critical to the development of Sirrus’ methylene malonate monomers and their derivatives that comprise a versatile chemical platform that can reduce the cost and environmental footprint of existing chemical processes. Sullivan has also contributed to and accelerated the growth of Sirrus’ global patent portfolio, which is certain to provide a foundation for the growth of this technology and the associated businesses in multiple industries.

“I have enjoyed my time with Sirrus and am grateful for all the professional opportunities and support provided to me throughout,” says Jeff Sullivan. “While I will miss my colleagues and coworkers, I am very much looking forward to the next chapter in my life.”

“We wouldn’t be where we are today without Jeff,” says Sirrus President and CEO Robert Goodnight. “In addition to his technical and commercial contributions to our methylene malonate platform, he has created and mentored our talented team of chemists that will pick up right where he leaves off. I wish Jeff the best in his retirement.”

Sullivan holds bachelor’s degrees in classics and mathematics from Washington and Lee University, and he received his doctorate in chemistry from Colorado State University. Prior to joining Sirrus, Sullivan served as a chemist, technical director and chief technical officer for multiple companies specializing in complex organometallic, organic and inorganic products.

ABOUT SIRRUS

Sirrus Inc. develops and supplies unique chemical building blocks for the next generation of high performance coatings, adhesives, sealants and composites. Our patented technology focuses on methylene malonate monomers and oligomeric crosslinkers that can polymerize anionically at ambient temperatures. Sirrus works with development partners in the automotive, electronics, packaging and consumer goods industries to deliver sustainable products that will enhance energy efficiency, safety and performance. Sirrus Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nippon Shokubai, a global chemical company and leading supplier of acrylates, specialty monomers, functional polymers and catalysts.

