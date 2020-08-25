Consolidated Communications Wins Silver Stevie® Award for COVID-19 Response

Company Recognized as Most Valuable Employer for Efforts to Keep Employees Safe

/EIN News/ -- MATTOON, Ill., Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ: CNSL) a leading broadband and business communications provider, has been named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award for its COVID-19 response in the fifth annual Stevie Awards for Great Employers.

The Stevie Awards for Great Employers recognize the world’s best employers and the human resources professionals, teams, achievements and HR-related products and suppliers who help to create and drive great places to work.



More than 700 nominations from organizations of all sizes were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of HR-related categories. Consolidated Communications was nominated in the COVID-19 Response Most Valuable Employer category for companies with more than 2,500 employees.

“The health and safety of our employees is Consolidated’s top priority and our leaders swiftly created and implemented a comprehensive plan to protect our teams and ensure business continuity,” said Bob Udell, president and CEO of Consolidated Communications. “We’re a critical service provider and I’m proud of the way our employees powered through adversity to effectively take care of customers while keeping themselves and co-workers safe.”

More than 90 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select the 2020 Stevie Award winners.

“Transitioning approximately 90 percent of 3,400 employees to work from home in 23 states is a remarkable feat,” noted judges in reviewing the nomination. “Consolidated supported employees working remotely, measured and managed employee cases to reduce risk and established an innovative grass roots program. A great effort by an employer during the pandemic. Truly amazing.”

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc . (NASDAQ: CNSL) is a leading broadband and business communications provider serving consumers, businesses, and wireless and wireline carriers across rural and metro communities and a 23-state service area. Leveraging an advanced fiber network spanning 45,850 fiber route miles, Consolidated Communications is a top-10 fiber provider in the U.S. offering a wide range of communications solutions, including: high-speed Internet, data, phone, security, managed services, cloud services and wholesale, carrier solutions. From our first connection 125 years ago, Consolidated is dedicated to turning technology into solutions, connecting people and enriching how they work and live. Visit www.consolidated.com for more information.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: The Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

