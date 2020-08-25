All Sports Television Network Announces the Broadcasting of IHF Beach Handball Matches

Network will air prior International Handball Federation men’s and women’s championship matches.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, August 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All Sports Television Network (ALL SPORTS) announces that it will begin airing International Handball Federation (IHF) beach handball matches. Under an agreement with the IHF, ALL SPORTS will air the world championship events held in Kazan, Russia. The broadcasts will include women’s and men’s teams from the U.S., Mexico, Greece, Russia, Brazil, Sweden, Hungary and Norway.

"We are extremely excited about introducing beach handball to television viewers in the United States," stated ALL SPORTS President Roger Neal Smith. "I believe that, as people become more aware of handball, it will become as popular as it is in other parts of the world. I expect to see American handball players become a major force on the world stage and am pleased that ALL SPORTS can help to contribute to that by making the public more aware of the sport."

About Handball

Handball is a sport in which two teams pass a ball using their hands, with the objective of throwing it into the goal of the other team. Teams consist of seven players each, six field players and a goalkeeper. A regulation match consists of two periods of 30 minutes, and the team that scores the most goals wins.

Beach handball is like standard handball but played on sand instead of a solid floor and consists of four players each. Since the ball loses most of its bounce on sand, there is little to no dribbling, and players instead perform more passing since the rules of traveling still applies.

The International Handball Federation (IHF) is the administrative and controlling body for international handball. Handball is an Olympic sport played during the Summer Olympics. By July 2009, the IHF listed 166 member federations - approximately 795,000 teams and 19 million players. USA Team Handball (www.teamusa.org/USA-Team-Handball) is a member of the IHF and the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee, and is the Olympic National Governing Body working to grow the sport in America.