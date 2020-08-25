Lighthouse Genomics Inc. Expands Company IP Holdings, Prepares for Launch of Cannabis Authenticity and Purity Standard

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lighthouse Genomics Inc. (“Lighthouse” or the “Company”), announces filing a US patent application and Canadian trademark applications in the months of July and August. The new Intellectual Property (IP) holdings expand the company’s protection to operate with key branding and methods in the fast-growing genomic sciences and bioinformatics industries.



The US patent application includes Lighthouse’s signature Genome Iris™ diagram. The Genome Iris™ will be utilized by the Cannabis Authenticity and Purity Standard (CAPS) and the Purity-IQ (PIQ) Global Cannabis Registry. The Standard and Registry issue Certificates of Analysis drawing from a combination of genomic and Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) analyses.

CAPS and the PIQ Global Cannabis Registry offer the Lighthouse Genome Iris™ within a suite of certification elements constituting the cannabis industry’s most scientifically rigorous certification system. CAPS characterizes genetic assets and product specifications for the purpose of IP protection and consumer safety.

“Cannabis consumers deserve assurance of a consistent product – proof that flower, edibles and oils conform to a known genomic and biochemical profile, verified by testing at points in the supply chain,” stated Timothy Harvey, CEO of Lighthouse Genomics.

“The Lighthouse Genome Iris™ is designed as a quick visual reference of the unique identity of a cannabis genome, or genovar – a unique genomic variety within a particular strain. This is important, because what we commonly call ‘strains’ tend to be poorly-defined and loaded with variability, causing product instability and confusion in the cannabis marketplace,” Harvey continued.

“The Genome Iris™ can function as a barcode. Standards based on biometric barcodes conveying genomic and NMR data are the key to moving cannabis sales into more formal retail settings such as pharmacies, where product integrity is required. The advent of CAPS signals that the Cannabis industry is entering an era of proven product authenticity. This supports business integrity, brand trust and consumer satisfaction and safety. Ultimately this means growth for the cannabis economy.”

The Cannabis Authenticity and Purity Standard and the PIQ Global Cannabis Registry are brought to market through strategic partnerships involving Purity-IQ, Lighthouse Genomics, NHP Research Alliance of the University of Guelph, High North Inc., Germany’s Bruker Corporation and an international network of cannabis laboratories. The group has conducted a Proof of Concept involving international producers, retailers and standards organizations, and has developed SOPs guided by input from industry stakeholders.

Dr. Steven Newmaster, a Genomics Professor for 20 years at the University of Guelph states that “Lighthouse’s Genome Iris™ is underpinned by a pan-genomic approach that captures genomic variation that is more comprehensive than other tools in the marketplace. This allows users to interpret the Iris™ diagram within the context of considerable breadth of genomic diversity captured with powerful, yet elegant bioinformatics.”

Lighthouse’s provisional patent application lists Dr. Anders Goncalves da Silva, the Company’s Chief Bioinformatics Officer, as inventor. Dr. Goncalves da Silva has a history of using genomic data to impact government policy. He designs bioinformatics software and systems with an emphasis on surpassing all existing accreditation and auditing standards associated with genomic data.

Data visualizations covered by the provisional patent will also be utilized in a range of Lighthouse products including Genovar™ Reports, Cannabis Population Maps and marker-assisted breeding programs.

About Lighthouse Genomics

Lighthouse Genomics Inc. is a global leader in genetic data analytics for Cannabis sativa. Based in British Columbia, Lighthouse transforms DNA into profitable insights for breeders, producers, and brands.

