AlgoSec Celebrates Strong Growth and Profitability in H1 2020

Leader in network security management solutions reports YoY growth of 26% in product revenues in H1 2020

/EIN News/ -- RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J., Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlgoSec, the leading provider of business-driven network security management solutions, today announced strong year-on-year growth of 26% in product revenues and profitability in the first half of 2020. During H1, the company also hired 55 employees.



“Thanks to the efforts of our staff and partners, we have achieved excellent results in the first half of 2020, despite the ongoing impact of the pandemic,” Said Yuval Baron, CEO of AlgoSec. “This highlights how demand for our solutions is growing, to help companies do more with less, and do it fast. AlgoSec enables organizations to automate their security policy change management in a business-driven manner while maintaining a strong security and compliance posture.”

Solution innovations

AlgoSec introduced new updates in 2020 to help enterprise customers address their network security management challenges.

In April 2020, AlgoSec released the version A30.10 update of its core AlgoSec Network Security Management Suite, which offers new cloud security management capabilities for AWS and Azure.

The AlgoSec Security Management Suite (ASMS) A30.10 builds on A30’s market-leading automation capabilities for seamless, zero-touch security management across SDN, cloud and on-premise networks. Key features of A30.10 include extended support for Cisco ACI, Tetration and FirePower in addition to enhanced automation for F5 AFM and Juniper Junos Space.

About AlgoSec

The leading provider of business-driven network security management solutions, AlgoSec helps the world’s largest organizations align security with their mission-critical business processes. With AlgoSec, users can discover, map and migrate business application connectivity, proactively analyze risk from the business perspective, tie cyber-attacks to business processes and intelligently automate network security changes with zero touch – across their cloud, SDN and on-premise networks. Over 1,800 enterprises , including 20 of the Fortune 50, have utilized AlgoSec’s solutions to make their organizations more agile, more secure and more compliant – all the time. Since 2005, AlgoSec has shown its commitment to customer satisfaction with the industry’s only money-back guarantee .

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

Media Contacts:

Tsippi Dach

AlgoSec

tsippi.dach@algosec.com