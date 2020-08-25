Head of R&D for the New Analyte Ventures at Abbott Diabetes Care, Namvar Kiaie Joins Aditx Therapeutics’ Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- Mr. Kiaie has Extensive Experience in Medical Device Product Development

Loma Linda, CA, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Aditx Therapeutics, Inc. (Aditxt) (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ADTX), a life sciences company developing technologies specifically focused on improving the health of the immune system through immune monitoring and reprogramming, today announced that it has appointed Namvar Kiaie to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective as of July 2, 2020.

Aditxt’s Board now includes six members, including Mr. Kiaie, who is an independent director in accordance with the applicable rules of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC. Mr. Kiaie will serve as chair of the Compensation Committee.

Amro Albanna, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Aditxt, commented, “I am grateful that Namvar has agreed to join our Board. Namvar has extensive experience leading research and development efforts in the diagnostic industry and as an early stage company, his insights and guidance will be very beneficial as we work together to advance Aditxt’s development. On behalf of the Board and the whole team, we welcome Namvar to the Aditxt family and look forward to his contributions to our growth.”

Namvar Kiaie, Senior Director of R&D, Abbott Diabetes Care, added, “I am extremely excited about the technologies being developed by Aditxt and look forward to contributing to the organization’s success.”

Mr. Kiaie has over 30 years of experience in the medical industry and has been associated with Abbott Diabetes Care since December 2005 in positions of increasing responsibility including Director of Engineering from 2005-2007; R&D Director from 2007-2010; and Senior Director of R&D from 2010-present. He has been responsible for the development of diabetes management related products and accessories, including continuous glucose monitoring systems and data management software. Currently he is leading the R&D organization responsible for the development of next generation biosensing technologies in Abbott Diabetes Care’s New Analyte Ventures. Prior to joining Abbott, Mr. Kiaie held executive positions within the medical device industry implementing programs from conception to production, including regulatory responsibilities.

Mr. Kiaie graduated in 1985 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering and in 1986 with a Master of Science degree in Electrical Engineering, both from the University of California, Santa Barbara.

About Aditxt

Aditxt is developing technologies specifically focused on improving the health of the immune system through immune monitoring and reprogramming. The immune monitoring technology is designed to provide a personalized comprehensive profile of the immune system. The immune reprogramming technology is currently at the pre-clinical stage and is designed to retrain the immune system to induce tolerance with an objective of addressing rejection of transplanted organs, autoimmune diseases, and allergies. For more information, please visit: www.aditxt.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “intend” or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, including the Company’s expectations regarding the proposed offering of the Company’s shares of common stock, including as to the consummation of the offering described above and the size of the offering are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, risk factors relating to its business contained therein. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.