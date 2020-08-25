Itamar Medical Announces Participation in Virtual SLEEP 2020 Conference

As a platinum sponsor, Itamar Medical’s virtual booth and on-demand content to be offered to SLEEP 2020 attendees

/EIN News/ -- CAESAREA, Israel, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: ITMR), a medical technology and digital health company focused on the development and commercialization of non-invasive medical devices and solutions to aid in the diagnosis of respiratory sleep disorders, today announced it will be participating in SLEEP 2020, the annual meeting of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, which is taking place virtually on August 27-30, 2020.



“We are looking forward to virtually engaging SLEEP 2020 attendees and sharing how our fully disposable WatchPAT™ ONE, WatchPAT Direct and our Digital Health platform are helping sleep practices reshape their approach to care in the current environment and beyond,” said Gilad Glick, President and Chief Executive Officer of Itamar Medical. “The new virtual format will allow those who were planning to attend SLEEP 2020 from around the world to access a multitude of content on some of the industry’s most challenging problems 24 hours a day over these four days.”

SLEEP 2020 attendees and others can access live and on-demand presentations throughout the virtual conference. As a platinum sponsor, Itamar Medical’s virtual booth #313 will offer product demos, product showcases, live video chats with experts, and additional advertising materials.

Itamar Medical is also sponsoring the on-demand event, “Where do we go From Here? Re-imagine Sleep Practices in the ‘New Norms’” featuring Daniel L. Herold, RPSGT, Sleep Lab Manager at Mayo Clinic, and Dennis Hwang, MD, Medical Director of Sleep Medicine at Kaiser Permanente. Meeting attendees and visitors can access this event throughout the meeting in the “Sponsored Content” tab on the SLEEP 2020 Virtual Meeting website home page: https://www.eventscribe.com/2020/SLEEP2020/ .

WatchPAT ONE will be prominently featured in the company’s virtual content for SLEEP 2020 as the first fully disposable Home Sleep Apnea Test (HSAT) for sleep practices who are prioritizing infection control and patient backlog management. WatchPAT ONE, offers patients and physicians the same accuracy and reliability as WatchPAT 300 without the need for return shipping, downloading, cleaning or preparation for the next study. Its online visibility allows sleep practices access to a dashboard and daily reports regarding the status of their patients’ progress along the care pathway.

About WatchPAT ONE

WatchPAT ONE was designed to deliver both ease of use and accessibility. With WatchPAT ONE, patients simply pair the WatchPAT device to their smartphone using Itamar’s proprietary App during their Home Sleep Apnea Test. Once the test is complete and the data is automatically transmitted to Itamar’s secure CloudPAT™ server, the prescribing physician receives an automatically generated, comprehensive report based on WatchPAT’s True Sleep Time, Sleep Architecture and Central Plus algorithms. The patient is then able to dispose the WatchPAT device without any further action required. WatchPAT ONE received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in July 2019 and is currently available in the U.S., Europe and Australia.

About Itamar Medical Ltd.

Itamar Medical is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of non-invasive medical devices and solutions to aid in the diagnosis of respiratory sleep disorders. Itamar Medical commercializes a digital healthcare platform to facilitate the continuum of care for effective sleep apnea management with a focus on the core sleep, cardiology and direct to consumer markets. Itamar Medical offers a Total Sleep Solution to help physicians provide comprehensive sleep apnea management in a variety of clinical environments to optimize patient care and reduce healthcare system costs. The Company’s key product, WatchPAT, is commercially available within major markets including the US, Japan, and Europe. Itamar Medical is a public company traded on the Nasdaq and on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchanges, and is based in Caesarea, Israel with U.S. headquarters based in Atlanta, GA. For additional information visit www.itamar-medical.com.

Itamar Medical Company Contact

Itamar Medical Ltd.

Shy Basson

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: +972-4-617-7700

bshy@itamar-medical.com

Itamar Medical Investor Relations Contact (U.S.)

Leigh Salvo or Caroline Paul

Gilmartin Group

Phone: +1-415-937-5412

investors@itamar-medical.com