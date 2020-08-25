First Eagle Alternative Credit Gets ‘A’ from UN PRI on Overarching Approach to ESG Strategy & Governance

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Eagle Alternative Credit, LLC , an experienced alternative credit investment manager, has received ‘A’ grades from the UN Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) for its overarching approach to ESG Strategy and Governance and for ESG integration across all modules relevant to its investment activities including Fixed Income (Corporate Financial and Corporate Non-Financial) for the year 2019. The firm has been a signatory to the PRI since 2018 and launched its proprietary ESG Investment Framework last year.



The annual report assesses how signatories are progressing in incorporating ESG factors into their investment decisions. The assessment also provides feedback to signatories to support their ongoing development and reflects how firms promote ESG efforts internally and externally.



“We recognize the positive impact ESG factors can have when they are thoughtfully integrated into investment strategies and decisions,” said Chris Flynn, President of First Eagle Alternative Credit. “We remain committed to incorporating ESG analysis into our investment decisions, and we are immensely proud of the progress we have achieved in our first full year as a PRI signatory.”

“The marks we received validate the hard work and rigorous approach our team applied over the past two years to developing and implementing our ESG philosophy, process, and proprietary framework,” said Brian Good, Chief Product Strategist at First Eagle Alternative Credit. “We believe this holistic approach makes us better stewards of our investors’ capital, and better partners for stakeholders globally.”

More information on First Eagle Alternative Credit’s Responsible Investment Framework and approach to ESG, including the most recent PRI Transparency Report , Assessment Report, and Assessment Methodology can be found on our website .

About First Eagle Alternative Credit, LLC

First Eagle Alternative Credit (https://www.feac.com) is an alternative credit investment manager, with $21 billion of assets under management, for both direct lending and broadly syndicated investments through public and private vehicles, collateralized loan obligations, separately managed accounts and co-mingled funds. First Eagle Alternative Credit maintains a variety of advisory and sub-advisory relationships across its investment platforms. First Eagle Alternative Credit is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Eagle Investment Management, LLC, a pioneer of Global Value Equity investing with $101 billion of assets under management.

