Exterran Corporation Announces Agreement to Sell the U.S. Compression Fabrication Business

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exterran Corporation (NYSE: EXTN) (“Exterran” or the “Company”) today announced it has signed an agreement to sell its U.S. compression fabrication business.



The Company has signed an agreement with Compass Energy Systems Ltd. (“Compass”) to sell them its U.S. compression fabrication business. The price and terms were not disclosed. The Company expects the transaction to close in the fourth quarter and is subject to customary conditions and purchase price adjustments.

Andrew Way, Exterran’s President and Chief Executive Officer commented, “We are extremely pleased that we have reached an agreement to sell our U.S. compression fabrication business. This is not only a positive outcome for Exterran, but our employees and customers as well. We look forward to working with Compass in the future, and continuing to serve our customers globally for their needs.”

About Exterran Corporation

Exterran Corporation (NYSE: EXTN) is a global systems and process company offering solutions in the oil, gas, water and power markets. We are a leader in natural gas processing and treatment and compression products and services, providing critical midstream infrastructure solutions to customers throughout the world. Exterran Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas and operates in approximately 25 countries.

For more information, contact:

Blake Hancock, Vice President of Investor Relations, at 281-854-3043

Or visit www.exterran.com

Forward-Looking Statements

