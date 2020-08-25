Kenna Security Adds David La France as Vice President of Engineering

La France, who has led multiple high-revenue teams, will oversee all of Kenna Security’s engineering functions

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kenna Security , the enterprise leader in risk-based vulnerability management, has hired David La France to be its new vice president of engineering. In that role, he'll oversee Kenna's development, architecture, quality assurance, systems, reliability, program management, and documentation.



“Dave is that rare talent that understands both the cultural and engineering challenges that companies face during high growth phases,” said Karim Toubba, CEO of Kenna Security. “He’s a strong contributor who can make an immediate impact in leading our engineering team and driving success for our business.”

Prior to joining Kenna Security, La France held senior leadership roles at Synack, SquareTrade, and Zynga, where he led several teams with more than $400 million in annual revenue, millions of daily users, and multiple daily releases.

“Kenna Security is the leader in risk-based vulnerability management. This is a tremendous opportunity to further advance how they are helping organizations better handle risk,” La France said. “It’s a solid foundation to build on and grow as we continue to improve enterprise grade cybersecurity. I’m thrilled to have been chosen for this role.”

About Kenna Security

Kenna Security is the enterprise leader in risk-based vulnerability management. The Kenna Security Platform enables organizations to work cross-functionally to determine and remediate cyber risks. It leverages machine learning and data science to track and predict real-world exploitations, empowering security teams to focus on what matters most. Headquartered in San Francisco, Kenna serves nearly every major vertical and counts CVS, KPMG, HSBC, and many Fortune 100 companies among its customers.