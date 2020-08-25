Vera Bradley and Crocs Create New Limited-Edition Footwear Collection

/EIN News/ -- New collection to debut on August 25,

followed by a special edition Crocs At Work™ collection

and first-ever children’s collection on September 8

FORT WAYNE, Ind. and NIWOT, Colo., Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Bradley, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRA), the iconic women’s fashion and lifestyle brand, and Crocs, Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX), a global leader in innovative casual footwear, announced a new limited-edition footwear collection debuting today.

The two iconic brands partnered for the second time to expand the Vera Bradley + Crocs exclusive footwear collection, combining Vera Bradley’s signature bright florals and paisley designs with Crocs’ world-renowned comfort. The brands’ first highly successful collaboration launched in July 2019.

The Vera Bradley + Crocs footwear collection is available in Crocs’ most popular silhouettes: the iconic Classic Clog and the Classic Slide. This one-of-a-kind collaboration features two colorful patterns – Floating Garden and Sunny Garden – and is designed to make every day feel more bright, fun and cheerful.

Of course, no collection would be complete without the ability to personalize! As part of this launch, new Vera Bradley + Crocs Jibbitz™ Charms 3-packs will be available to add even more playfulness and cheer to every step.

Rob Wallstrom, Chief Executive Officer of Vera Bradley, noted, “The success of our first Vera Bradley + Crocs footwear collection that debuted last summer proved that both of our fans love fashion, function, and fun, making our collaboration the perfect pairing. Our newest styles provide just the right combination of colorful patterns and comfort.”

Following the August 25 launch, two additional new collections will be introduced on September 8. Combining fashionable fun with comfort and easy-to-clean functionality, a special edition Vera Bradley + Crocs Neria Pro II and Vera Bradley + Crocs Bistro Clog will be new styles offered for the popular Crocs At Work™ line of work shoes. Additionally, Vera Bradley + Crocs will launch their first-ever children’s collection featuring the Children’s Classic Clog in two patterns: Floating Garden and Floating Garden Pink. To complete the look from head to toe, Vera Bradley will also debut matching children’s backpacks and lunch bags on the same day.

Heidi Cooley, Head of Global Marketing at Crocs, added, “We’re excited to again bring to life the iconic designs and colors of Vera Bradley on our Crocs At Work™ and Classic styles, also now available in kids. The diverse offerings of these newest Vera Bradley + Crocs collections are sure to be a hit.”

Select footwear styles and Jibbitz™ Charms are available in-store and online at verabradley.com beginning today, and will be available at crocs.com beginning September 8. The MSRP for the products are:

Classic Clog: $44.99

Classic Slide: $29.99

Specialty Jibbitz™ Charms 3-packs: $7.99

Neria Pro II: $64.99 (Available September 8)

Bistro Clog: $54.99 (Available September 8)

Children’s Classic Clog: $29.99 (Available September 8)

ABOUT VERA BRADLEY, INC.

Vera Bradley, Inc. operates two unique lifestyle brands – Vera Bradley and Pura Vida. Vera Bradley and Pura Vida are complementary businesses, both with devoted, emotionally-connected, and multi-generational female customer bases; alignment as causal, comfortable, affordable, and fun brands; positioning as “gifting” and socially-connected brands; strong, entrepreneurial cultures; a keen focus on community, charity, and social consciousness; multi-channel distribution strategies; and talented leadership teams aligned and committed to the long-term success of their brands.

Vera Bradley, based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, is a leading designer of women’s handbags, luggage and other travel items, fashion and home accessories, and unique gifts. Founded in 1982 by friends Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller, the brand is known for its innovative designs, iconic patterns, and brilliant colors that inspire and connect women unlike any other brand in the global marketplace.

In July 2019, Vera Bradley, Inc. acquired a 75% interest in Creative Genius, Inc., which also operates under the name Pura Vida Bracelets (“Pura Vida”). Pura Vida, based in La Jolla, California, is a rapidly growing, digitally native, and highly engaging lifestyle brand founded in 2010 by friends Paul Goodman and Griffin Thall. Pura Vida has a differentiated and expanding offering of bracelets, jewelry, and other lifestyle accessories.

ABOUT CROCS, INC.:

Crocs, Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX) is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men, and children, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. The vast majority of Crocs™ shoes feature Croslite™ material, a proprietary, molded footwear technology, delivering extraordinary comfort with each step. In 2020, Crocs reinforces its mission of “everyone comfortable in their own shoes” with the fourth year of its global “Come As You Are™” campaign.

