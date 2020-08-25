Kaseya Latest Innovation Cycle Reveals New Workflow Integrations and Product Enhancements at Connect IT 2020

Major updates build upon IT Complete’s ProfitFuel and BudgetFuel value propositions with a continued focus on security and user efficiency

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI and NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaseya® , the leading provider of IT infrastructure and security management solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) and small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), this week unveiled several new workflow integrations and product enhancements to the Kaseya IT Complete platform during its annual, global event, Connect IT 2020 . On the heels of Kaseya’s momentous acquisition of Graphus come a lineup of key updates, further cementing the company’s dominance in the industry and its commitment to delivering a modern, comprehensive, workflow integrated, and cost-effective platform to serve all SMB IT needs.

IT Complete: ProfitFuel and BudgetFuel

At the core of IT Complete, Kaseya’s suite of IT tools for monitoring, management, security, cloud, continuity, compliance and more, are two core value propositions – ProfitFuel for MSPs and BudgetFuel for SMBs.

For MSPs, IT Complete drives profitability by reducing software costs, increasing technician efficiency and powering all the essential IT services small businesses demand today through the delivery of revenue generating products. Similarly, IT Complete fuels a more efficient allocation of internal IT team budgets and resources, enabling technicians to do more with less and empowering them to better serve their SMB organizations. Overall, IT Complete eliminates the “space between”— the valuable time IT professionals waste moving between disparate applications and processes — thereby optimizing profits for MSPs and budgets for SMBs.

“Today's digital transformation along with the tremendous shift to remote work, heightened data volume backup requirements, security risks and compliance demands, has made IT capabilities that were previously 'nice to have' now essential for all businesses,” said Fred Voccola, CEO of Kaseya. “This new climate means that both internal and external IT service providers must rise to the challenge if they want to satisfy their customers and keep their businesses afloat. With robust endpoint and network management, simple yet reliable backup, business continuity and disaster recovery solutions, advanced threat detection and dark web monitoring, automated compliance assistance, integrated IT documentation and much more, IT Complete is the only solution on the market to have all these capabilities interwoven so that one technician can do the work of three. This is the promise of ProfitFuel and BudgetFuel, and Kaseya will continue to be at the forefront of all SMBs IT needs through our continued innovation of the IT Complete platform.”

New Workflow Integrations

Enhanced Kaseya Fusion mobile app spans Kaseya VSA, Kaseya BMS and IT Glue — Kaseya Fusion is the industry's first and only mobile application that seamlessly incorporates ticketing, endpoint management, IT automation and IT documentation into a single, mobile application. Designed to empower IT service providers to help their customers while on-the-go, technicians can now run agent procedures directly within Fusion to resolve tickets from anywhere, at any time. With Kaseya Fusion, techs can access all tickets, IT documentation and RMM capabilities from their mobile device to remediate incidents faster and deliver superior customer service.





— Kaseya Fusion is the industry's first and only mobile application that seamlessly incorporates ticketing, endpoint management, IT automation and IT documentation into a single, mobile application. Designed to empower IT service providers to help their customers while on-the-go, technicians can now run agent procedures directly within Fusion to resolve tickets from anywhere, at any time. With Kaseya Fusion, techs can access all tickets, IT documentation and RMM capabilities from their mobile device to remediate incidents faster and deliver superior customer service. Kaseya Compliance Manager to Kaseya BMS – With Compliance Manager now able to create tickets directly in Kaseya BMS, users can more easily identify, track, audit and remediate compliance findings. Customers and stakeholders are notified of resolved compliance issues with automated reports, providing an automated audit trail. This integration gives MSPs and SMBs the ability to uncover compliance gaps on a continuous basis and justify ongoing managed services or internal IT budgets.





– With Compliance Manager now able to create tickets directly in Kaseya BMS, users can more easily identify, track, audit and remediate compliance findings. Customers and stakeholders are notified of resolved compliance issues with automated reports, providing an automated audit trail. This integration gives MSPs and SMBs the ability to uncover compliance gaps on a continuous basis and justify ongoing managed services or internal IT budgets. Unitrends MSP Backup to IT Glue – Building on the previous integration of Unitrends MSP and IT Glue, this latest release provides Backup Coverage Reporting to ensure that all managed devices are backed up on a regular basis. Technicians can now easily compare the inventory of endpoints known in IT Glue with those devices that are being regularly backed up by Unitrends. With this update, MSPs can now drive additional revenue by discovering customer devices that are not currently backed up, and internal IT teams can save time by no longer manually confirming whether backups completed successfully.





– Building on the previous integration of Unitrends MSP and IT Glue, this latest release provides Backup Coverage Reporting to ensure that all managed devices are backed up on a regular basis. Technicians can now easily compare the inventory of endpoints known in IT Glue with those devices that are being regularly backed up by Unitrends. With this update, MSPs can now drive additional revenue by discovering customer devices that are not currently backed up, and internal IT teams can save time by no longer manually confirming whether backups completed successfully. RapidFire Tools Network Assessment Module (NAM) to Unitrends MSP – MSPs have routinely leveraged specialized needs Assessment reports in RapidFire Tools NAM to identify backup needs in client and prospect environments. These gap analyses and prospecting reports help MSPs to increase backup sales. With the new integration into Unitrends MSP, MSPs can now quickly and easily identify the best Unitrends MSP backup solution for customers, leading to faster deal closings with greater ease.





– MSPs have routinely leveraged specialized needs Assessment reports in RapidFire Tools NAM to identify backup needs in client and prospect environments. These gap analyses and prospecting reports help MSPs to increase backup sales. With the new integration into Unitrends MSP, MSPs can now quickly and easily identify the best Unitrends MSP backup solution for customers, leading to faster deal closings with greater ease. Graphus to ID Agent BullPhish – With the previously announced acquisition of Graphus, BullPhish ID customers can now benefit from seamless provisioning of Graphus’ automated phishing defense solution to deliver comprehensive anti-phishing protection. The integration reduces security incidents through a multi-layered approach to phishing and security awareness training that better protects, educates and tests end users via an integrated platform.

Key Product Enhancements

Kaseya VSA adds Remote Control Drag and Drop File Copy — VSA administrators can now easily copy and paste files and directories during remote control sessions via a simple drag-and-drop action, increasing technicians efficiency.





— VSA administrators can now easily copy and paste files and directories during remote control sessions via a simple drag-and-drop action, increasing technicians efficiency. ID Agent Passly Secure Identity and Access Management (IAM) adds Browser Extension — ID Agent users can now directly access Single Sign-On (SSO) Launch Pad and Passwords with this new browser extension, eliminating the need to first access the Passly web interface. Simply login to the browser extension using existing policies to securely access applications and credentials.





— ID Agent users can now directly access Single Sign-On (SSO) Launch Pad and Passwords with this new browser extension, eliminating the need to first access the Passly web interface. Simply login to the browser extension using existing policies to securely access applications and credentials. ID Agent Dark Web ID adds Prospecting Enhancements — MSPs now have the ability to pull in company data, such as the number of employees, business type, estimated revenue and more, at Live Search to amplify their client prospecting and book of business. MSPs can increase their prospect-to-client conversion by going beyond checking for compromised credentials on the Dark Web. With a deeper level of intel about prospective clients, MSPs can better prepare for sales conversations.



— MSPs now have the ability to pull in company data, such as the number of employees, business type, estimated revenue and more, at Live Search to amplify their client prospecting and book of business. MSPs can increase their prospect-to-client conversion by going beyond checking for compromised credentials on the Dark Web. With a deeper level of intel about prospective clients, MSPs can better prepare for sales conversations. Kaseya Compliance Manager adds CMMC Compliance Module — Kaseya Compliance Manager now offers support for Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) compliance, a mandatory certification for businesses that bid on Department of Defense contracts. The Kaseya Compliance Manager for CMMC module greatly reduces the preparation and complexity of an audit by supporting gap identification and producing evidence of compliance that can facilitate the third-party auditing process. This allows MSPs to address issues ahead of an official audit and furthers their ability to reach the CMMC level they desire.





— Kaseya Compliance Manager now offers support for Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) compliance, a mandatory certification for businesses that bid on Department of Defense contracts. The Kaseya Compliance Manager for CMMC module greatly reduces the preparation and complexity of an audit by supporting gap identification and producing evidence of compliance that can facilitate the third-party auditing process. This allows MSPs to address issues ahead of an official audit and furthers their ability to reach the CMMC level they desire. Unitrends MSP adds One-Touch Fleet Update — MSPs can now update all their Unitrends appliances through the Unitrends MSP portal without having to login to each backup appliance individually, simplifying backup management under a single pane of glass.





— MSPs can now update all their Unitrends appliances through the Unitrends MSP portal without having to login to each backup appliance individually, simplifying backup management under a single pane of glass. Spanning Cloud Apps O365 adds Backup for Microsoft OneNote — The latest update from Spanning allows customers to backup and recover OneNote data from Microsoft Office 365. MSPs can now broaden their service offering to include OneNote backup, while SMBs can protect even more important O365 data.

Attendees of Kaseya’s Connect IT Global 2020 conference received a sneak peek of these updates during product keynote and roadmap sessions this week. For more information on the newest Kaseya product integrations and enhancements, visit www.kaseya.com .

About Kaseya

Kaseya® is the leading provider of IT infrastructure and security management solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) and small to medium sized businesses (SMBs). Through its open platform and customer-centric approach, Kaseya delivers best in breed technologies that allow organizations to efficiently manage, secure, and backup IT. Kaseya IT Complete is the most comprehensive, integrated IT management platform comprised of industry-leading solutions from Kaseya, Unitrends, RapidFire Tools, Spanning Cloud Apps, IT Glue and ID Agent. The platform empowers businesses to command all of IT centrally; easily manage remote and distributed environments; simplify backup and disaster recovery; safeguard against cybersecurity attacks; effectively manage compliance and network assets; streamline IT documentation, and automate across IT management functions. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Kaseya is privately held with a presence in over 20 countries. To learn more, visit www.kaseya.com .

Media Contacts

Katy Hoeper, PR Manager

Walker Sands

katy.hoeper@walkersands.com

Tammy Hovey, VP, Corporate Communications

Kaseya

tammy.hovey@kaseya.com

