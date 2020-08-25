VitalHub Announces Nomination of Subsidiary InTouch With Health’s Synopsis iQ for a Smarter Working Live 2020 Award

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSXV: VHI) is pleased to announce the nomination of newly-acquired subsidiary InTouch With Health’s (InTouch) digital pre-op solutions, Synopsis iQ, for an award at the Smarter Working Live 2020 Awards.



As released on the 20th of August 2020, VitalHub recently acquired InTouch With Health. InTouch was established in 1999 and specialises in delivering IT-based patient flow management solutions to help hospitals and private healthcare providers increase organisational efficiency and deliver an improved patient experience. InTouch’s marquee pre-op assessment platform, Synopsis iQ, completely digitises the perioperative assessment journey, offering value, clarity and efficiency for the care team and patients.

Synopsis iQ has been nominated for an award at the Smarter Working Live 2020 Awards. The Smarter Working Awards are highly anticipated each year, and aim to honour UK government innovation, especially innovation leading to paperless processes. In response to the outbreak of COVID-19, this year’s awards will take place virtually on the 26th November 2020.

Synopsis iQ has been recognized in the “Best Use of a Solution” category. The award nomination is in conjunction with Aintree University Hospital following the deployment of Synopsis iQ.

Aintree University Hospital is part of the Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. Newly merged, the Trust comprises Aintree and the Royal Liverpool and Broadgreen University Hospitals. Aintree University Hospital provides general acute health care to 330,000 residents in North Merseyside and surrounding areas. Aintree University Hospital performs around 21,000 pre-operative assessments a year. Aintree adopts a pathway recognized as LEAN, applying best practice and accepting walk in as well as booked patients.

Since being deployed, Synopsis iQ has removed a reliance on paper; reduced costs and introduced a level of consistency and risk management not previously possible. After Aintree University Hospital deployed Synopsis iQ:

The trust achieved full return on its investment 10 days after launch

There were zero cancellations of on-the-day surgery due to pre-assessment issues in the first 4 months after Synopsis iQ was launched

A total in-year saving of £2.7 million was achieved with a £4 million saving expected in Phase 2

There was a 94% reduction in paper and printing, reducing the trust’s overall carbon footprint by 17.4 tonnes

93% of Aintree patients gave positive feedback on Synopsis

The trust achieved a clinical time saving of 27 minutes per patient (40%) within 6 months

Some nurse-led POAs were completed in 18 minutes, where this had previously taken 45 minutes

Aintree University Hospital has demonstrated productivity savings of up to 47%, in effect doubling its available capacity for pre-operative assessments

“We are excited about the acquisition of InTouch With Health and the significant opportunities they present Trusts for patient visibility management and improved operational efficiency,” said Dan Matlow, CEO of Vitalhub Corp. “This nomination is a demonstration of the applicability and need for the Synopsis product during the pandemic, and of the significant innovation being developed at InTouch. We are excited about acceptance of this product in the UK environment, and the opportunity to expand across the several hospitals and Trusts that do not yet have these important products and solutions.”

