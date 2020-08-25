Mennonite Mutual Insurance Company Goes Live on the Finys Suite

Farmowners was the first line to go into production, followed by Fire

/EIN News/ -- TROY, Mich., Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finys, developer of the Finys Suite, a platform of integrated modules for processing personal and commercial property/casualty insurance, announced Mennonite Mutual went into production with their Farmowners line of business on the Suite last January and released the Fire lines on the Suite in early August.



“We’re grateful to Chris Blough and his team for allowing us to demonstrate the power and efficiency of our Suite,” said Kurt Diederich, co-founder, President, and CEO of Finys. “They knew they had to make a change. They made the right decision at the right time. They worked with us to develop an incremental plan to rolling out their lines of business. We’re proud of what we’ve accomplished together.”

Mennonite Mutual selected Finys because it constituted the shortest route to the processing power and scalability it was looking for, the self-service capabilities it wanted for all its constituents, and the operational efficiencies it needed to remain competitive as it grew. As part of the implementation, Finys enabled Mennonite to build its own rates.

“The Finys Suite had everything we were looking for,” said Chris Blough, President & CEO of Mennonite Mutual. “The Finys team was solidly supportive during the implementation and addressed all of our issues in real time as a partner in the process. The feedback from policyholders and agents has been overwhelmingly positive, and we look forward to completing the development of all our lines of business on the Finys Suite by the end of 2021.”

About Finys

Finys offers a modern enterprise platform, the Finys Suite, for P&C insurance organizations. It includes components for core administration (policy, billing, and claims), plus portals and mobile access to support all personal and commercial lines for insurers, agents, vendors, and insureds. Used by dozens of insurers to reduce operational costs and improve time to market, Finys is available for onsite or SaaS deployment. For more details, please visit www.finys.com , call 866-401-4178, or email info@finys.com .

About Mennonite Mutual

In 1895, the company was founded as the Mennonite Aid Plan in to indemnify members of the Mennonite Church against property losses from fires and storms. In 1918, the Plan changed its name to Mennonite Mutual Insurance Association, offering coverage statewide. In 1985, it became a multi-line, company selling property, liability, and auto coverage — and changed its name to Mennonite Mutual Insurance Company. It sells through independent agents to churches, faith-based non-profits, farms, and agricultural businesses throughout Ohio and Indiana. For more information, please visit www.mennonitemutual.com .