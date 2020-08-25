Jobs on new golf movie for US kids from disadvantaged backgrounds

A film production company wants to get US teenagers from disadvantaged backgrounds into both golf and the movie business at the same time

A film production company wants to get US teenagers (aged 18-20 years old) from disadvantaged backgrounds into both golf and the movie business at the same time.The company is offering fully paid, junior crew roles on the movie Boo's Last Shot, a comedy about a retired golf pro's comeback. The idea is to give kids who don't currently have the exposure to golf, a chance to be involved in the game.The whole movie will be shot on one location, a US golf resort, and takes place at a fictional tournament. There will be numerous chances for the teenagers to meet famous players, caddies, resort owners, amateur golfers, equipment manufacturers, and ground staff. The company hopes that having this sort of exposure, something they will never have had before, may spark a new love for the game. Kiaron Finnegan, the producer said, "For three weeks we will effectively be shooting a tournament. I want the guys and girls to get the buzz of the 1st tee, the big drive, the competition, even the shank (as in my case) and all the other experiences of being out on the golf course."The second aim of the initiative is to provide a unique opportunity for those with no film experience to get paid work with industry professionals making a movie. They will receive industry-standard pay plus expenses and for someone with no experience in the industry, to get the chance to do so is unheard of. The production will work with a community liaison in the shoot location identifying the right people to offer the roles to. There will be one role in every department and every experienced member of each department will have a duty to willingly impart knowledge.The Craic films is a new company set up to make golf movies, TV, and social content. Boo's Last Shot is billed as Caddyshack meets The Hangover. The firm aims to re-employ the 'newbies' from this film in suitable roles on further productions. If those chosen decide movie making is not for them, the company will ensure references are distributed and try to help the community liaison get them work elsewhere."If we just end up with one of them either liking golf or working in the movie industry, I'd be very happy. Both of them would be an ace," said Finnegan.