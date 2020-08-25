SK Food Group Benefits from UberData Networks’ Installation of Tellabs Optical LAN

SK Food Group installs an UberData Networks engineered Tellabs Optical LAN that lowers costs while balancing machine and human connectivity demands in modern manufacturing environment

/EIN News/ -- CARROLLTON, Texas, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tellabs, the leading provider of Passive Optical Network (PON) solutions and UberData Networks, a full-service network system integration company deployed a Passive Optical Local Area Network (LAN) at SK Food Group’s 220,000 square foot Phoenix, Arizona facility. The Tellabs® Optical LAN (OLAN) architecture in a manufacturing environment demonstrated a more flexible design and lower in cost, all while balancing both machine and human connectivity needs. Under the skilled leadership of UberData Networks, SK Food Group has successfully implemented Optical LAN at six additional facilities in the US.



The Tellabs Optical LAN solution is a passive point-to-multipoint fiber-based infrastructure for in-building and property-wide network connectivity. Compared to traditional active point-to-point switched design, Optical LAN provides simplicity, centralized management efficiencies, greater network uptime and unparalleled scalability. This all leads to both lower initial deployment costs and reduced ongoing operational cost.

Passive Optical LAN can positively impact IT resources, staffing and budgets. For SK Food Group, these Optical LAN benefits directly contributed to:

Up to 50% lower day-1 capital costs

70% reduction in ongoing operational costs

Elimination of future network refresh costs

“We saw up to 50% lower equipment savings at our Phoenix facility with an Optical LAN design compared to a traditional copper-based network design,” said Melissa Stone, SK Food Group IT Director. “As a result of deploying Passive Optical LAN technology at our facilities, we’ve gained an approximate 70% savings in operational savings due to reduction in IT engineering, centralized management, and the ability to perform faster moves, adds and changes.”

“We're very pleased that SK Food Group is gaining Optical LAN's full potential for breaking traditional network challenges for manufacturers. We trust they'll find OLAN to be a wise investment with the least disruptive path to future wired and wireless technologies,” said Rich Schroder, Tellabs President and CEO.

“We stand totally committed to helping SK Food Group in their successful design, integration and implementation of Tellabs Optical LAN at their Phoenix, Arizona manufacturing plant, and the six other US facilities,” said Jeff Van Horne, UberData Networks President.

You can read more about the Tellabs Optical LAN system installed at SK Food Group by UberData Networks, by accessing our more detailed case study available on our website.

about SK Food Group

SK Food Group is a custom food manufacturing company serving customers across North America. From product creation to flawless execution and assembly, we’re a hands-on partner, every step of the way. We are the leading producer of handcrafted sandwiches, wraps, protein snacks, flatbreads, burgers and more. It’s our privilege to make delicious products for a wide range of customers including Fortune 500 companies, QSRs, airlines, retailers, convenience stores, as well as neighborhood cafés. For more information, please visit www.skfoodgroup.com/.

about UberData Networks

UberData Networks is a full-service network system integrator for customized Passive Optical LAN (POL) solutions, with over 25 years' experience designing passive optical networks (PON). UberData Networks offers turnkey Passive Optical LAN network solutions integrating the latest Wi-Fi wireless, Distributed Antenna System (DAS), IP Security, Building Automation, and IIoT smart technologies into enterprise networks. UberData Networks’ services and extended partner network ensures the client’s technology needs are surpassed beyond today's expectations. For more information, please visit www.uberdatanetworks.com/.

about Tellabs

Tellabs is leading the future of networking with access solutions for today, poised to deliver modern high-performance solutions for the future. Fast and secure access has never been in more demand for enterprise and government connectivity. Tellabs’ sole focus is to deliver simple, secure, scalable and stable access to optimize network performance. Tellabs has delivered carrier-class access solutions to service providers for more than two decades. We are now expanding that leadership by defining the future of enterprise networking that connects the campus, buildings and inspires people. For more information, please visit www.tellabs.com/.

