Pure Sunfarms Begins Shipping Cannabis 2.0 Products

/EIN News/ -- Delta, B.C., Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Pure Sunfarms sent out its first shipment of the company’s much-anticipated cannabis 2.0 products, including Pure Sun CBD Oil and Full Spectrum Vapes in 510 thread cartridges. These products will be available to consumers in BC in the coming days, with Ontario and Alberta to follow.

Pure Sunfarms’ vape cartridges feature full spectrum extract which preserves the cannabinoids and terpenes from the original flower and maintains the aromas and flavours true to cultivar. Pure Sunfarms’ Full Spectrum Vapes feature 0.5g of single-strain, BC-grown cannabis extract, and will be available in three of their best-selling strains: Afghan Kush, White Rhino, and Island Honey. Each vape cartridge is fitted with a ceramic mouthpiece, features a glass tank, ceramic heating coil, and is compatible with a standard 510 thread cartridge battery.

Pure Sunfarms’ Pure Sun CBD Oil is made pure with BC-grown, whole flower Pure Sun CBD cultivar (aka Cannatonic), hand-selected for its unique potential to produce consistently CBD-rich flowers. Pure Sun CBD Oil comes in a 30mL amber bottle, and is available in both a 1:10 or 1:30 THC:CBD formulation so consumers can customize their CBD experience to meet their individual needs.

“At Pure Sunfarms, flower is at the core of what we do. It’s our growing experience and our commitment to quality that has really inspired our evolution into cannabis 2.0,” says Mandesh Dosanjh, President & CEO, Pure Sunfarms. “All Pure Sunfarms’ vape and oil products are made from our naturally-grown, signature strains, always using the best parts of the flower, to provide a safe and smooth experience from start to finish.”

The company will continue to add 2.0 products to its portfolio and will have more to announce in the months ahead. Currently, Pure Sunfarms’ diverse product portfolio includes signature strains of dried flower, large format dried flower, pre-rolls, cannabis seeds, Pure Sun CBD Oil, and 510 thread vape cartridges.

About Pure Sunfarms

Located in Delta, British Columbia, Pure Sunfarms is one of Canada’s largest, single site, licensed producers of high-quality, greenhouse-grown cannabis. With decades of growing experience and 1.1 million square feet of best-in-class greenhouse operations, the company has capacity to produce 75,000 kilograms of dried flower annually for the Canadian recreational market.

Current supply agreements in place include the Ontario Cannabis Retail Corporation (OCRC) (operating as the Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS)), the BC Liquor Distribution Branch (BCLDB), Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis (AGLC), the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA), and most recently, the Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries Corporation. Pure Sunfarms also provides cannabis to other Licensed Producers in Canada.

Pure Sunfarms is converting a second 1.1 million square foot greenhouse for cannabis production, which is expected to double annual output capacity to 150,000 kilograms. The company also holds an option on an additional greenhouse facility, currently owned and operated by Village Farms, which could further increase total production area by approximately 2.6 million square feet.

Pure Sunfarms was established in 2017 as a joint venture between Village Farms International, Inc. and Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc.

www.puresunfarms.com

