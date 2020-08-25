POINT Biopharma Further Strengthens Executive Team with Key Clinical and Financial Members

Jessica Jensen, Valerie Hergott and Bill Demers join POINT in key leadership roles

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POINT Biopharma Inc. (POINT), a radiopharmaceutical company dedicated to bringing the many benefits of precision radioligand therapy to cancer patients, is announcing the appointment of key members to its leadership team — Jessica Jensen as Executive Vice President of Clinical Development, Valerie Hergott as Senior Director of Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls and Bill Demers as Chief Financial Officer. Jessica will lead POINT’s early and late stage clinical programs, Valerie will be responsible for POINT’s early and late stage clinical-stage manufacturing program and Bill will be responsible for financial governance, risk management, and overall financial strategy.



“I am pleased to welcome Jessica Jensen, Valerie Hergott and Bill Demers to POINT and am confident that they will provide strong and experienced leadership,” said Dr. Joe McCann, CEO of POINT. “Jessica has extensive experience in leading radiopharmaceutical clinical development, Valerie has demonstrated successes developing robust supply-chains to bring alpha and beta-emitting radiopharmaceuticals to the clinic and Bill has worked in both start-up and established companies, where he has built, led and scaled financial strategy.”

Jessica Jensen joins from Progenics Pharmaceuticals where she was the Senior VP of Clinical Development and led their radiopharmaceutical development programs. Valerie Hergott joins from the Centre for Probe Development and Commercialization where she was Director of Radiopharmaceutical Development & Supply and led a number of radiopharmaceutical development programs in imaging and therapy. Prior to joining POINT, Bill served as CFO in the Biopharmaceutical sector. Bill is also a former senior audit partner from Ernst and Young responsible for leading the firm’s IPO practice.

“This growth of POINT’s executive team will continue to accelerate the development of our radioligand platform,” added Dr. McCann. “With the recent completion of our $20M series A financing, announcement of our 77,000 sqft radioligand manufacturing facility in Indianapolis, and upcoming launch of the Phase 3 clinical trial for PNT2002, our 177Lu-PSMA radiotherapeutic for the treatment of metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer, POINT has assembled all the key pieces necessary to execute. POINT is well positioned to achieve our mission of making radioligands applicable to more cancers, accessible to more people, thereby improving the lives of patients and their families.”

POINT has a strong pipeline of exciting radioligand treatments for a variety of cancer indications. The Company will disclose more about these programs in the coming months. POINT continues to pursue additional opportunities for pipeline expansion.

About POINT Biopharma

POINT Biopharma is a globally focused radiopharmaceutical company with a growing portfolio of best in class pharmaceutical assets. POINT is combining a seasoned management team with strategic partnerships in radio-isotope supply, manufacturing technology and novel direct to patient targeting to revolutionize theranostic drug development and radioligand commercialization.

Investor or Media Inquiries:

Michael Gottlieb

michael.gottlieb@pointbiopharma.com

(647) 268-4160

www.pointbiopharma.com