Roy Kiessling of EMDR Consulting to be Featured on Close Up Radio

CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When we carry around unresolved distressing life experiences from growing up in a family with critical parents, alcoholism, and divorce or childhood trauma such as sexual, physical, or emotional abuse, these past experiences can seriously affect our mental and physical health and well-being. These old wounds can persist throughout our life time affecting our sense of self, or relationship at times throwing us even further off balance and vulnerable to self-medicating with drugs and alcohol. Traditional talk therapy can help us but can sometimes it’s not long lasting. Where can we find someone who can provide safe, effective and lasting solutions to free ourselves from our pain and live life authentically happy?

Roy Kiessling is a top notch licensed independent social worker and Founder and President of EMDR Consulting.

“EMDR is one of the most powerful breakthrough and phenomenal type of mindfulness psychotherapy that allows people suffering from past disturbing or traumatic experiences to effectively heal,” says Roy. “We all experience some type of emotional distress and EMDR relieves us of those lingering painful past experiences eliminating those negative feelings and thoughts that we are worthless and unlovable instead we become more at ease and feel remarkably transformed.”

EMDR, which stands for Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing, uses bilateral stimulation, in the form of rapid eye right/left movement which activates the opposite sides of the brain, much like what occurs in REM sleep. This releases emotional experiences “trapped” in the nervous system assisting the neurophysiological system to free itself of blockages.

When given a chance, our brains have a remarkable resiliency and drive towards adaptive emotional health. EMDR provides that opportunity in a safe, effective, and efficient manner.

Roy began training as a coach in 1995 with the late psychologist Francine Shapiro, developer of EMDR. Blown away by how useful EMDR was in helping clients, in 1998 he began helping Shapiro train other clinicians. Now a leading expert in EMDR with a thriving training organization it has become his mission to help as many people as he can struggling with all kind of emotional distress.

“With EMDR clients are literally transformed where problems that overwhelmed them before are now tolerable and manageable,” says Roy. “Your negative thoughts and perceptions become healthy ones and positive ones and we feel empowered to move forward.”

People will find that any traumatic experiences that may have triggered a negative response no longer affects them so detrimentally.

“What makes it even more effective is how EMDR is not based on intellect since it taps into our natural healing process allowing us to more effortlessly walk through traumatic experiences that have not healed themselves,” says Roy. “It holistically addresses mind body and soul by bringing up experiences that are stored emotionally in the body, reactivated in the present, and helps the body truly mend.”

During these incredibly challenging and difficult times of Covid where the universe is even more traumatized, Roy’s practice continues to thrive as he successfully meets many challenges like working remotely with clients. Treatments via Internet have been absolutely successful.

“Try EMDR if talk therapy has not been effective for you,” says Roy. “Life is about knocking on doors so I encourage everyone to walk through them by taking risks and leaving no stone unturned.”

Close Up Radio will feature Roy Kiessling in an interview with Jim Masters on Thursday August 27th at 1 p.m. EST and with Doug Llewelyn on Thursday September 3rd at 1 p.m. EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest please call (347) 996-3389

For more information on our guest please visit www.emdrconsulting.com

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno