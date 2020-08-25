Motor World Nominated For the Readers' Choice Award for Central VA's Best Used Car Dealership

One of Central Virginia's premier used car dealerships has been nominated for one of the state's most prestigious awards.

MADISON HEIGHTS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Motor World announced today that is has been nominated by News & Advance as a candidate for the 2020 Best Used Car Dealership Award in Central Virginia.

"We consider it an honor to be nominated for this prestigious award," said Joshua (Adam) Huffines, owner and spokesperson for Motor World, an award-winner in the 2019 Readers’ Choice award for central Virginia's best used car dealership.

Readers Choice is the pre-eminent awards program of its kind in Central Virginia. The publication asks the readers of its print edition - and visitors to newsadvance.com, now at an all-time high with more than 300,000 each month - - to vote for their local favorites in a wide array of categories.

“If you or anyone you know has ever had a great experience at Motor World, it would mean the world to us if you could take 30 seconds and vote for us,” Huffines said, before adding that votes can be cast here.

Motor World is Central Virginia's premier used car dealership. The company specializes in aggressively priced vehicles of all makes and models and takes great pride in its vehicles and their cleanliness, quality, and value.

"With over 200 five-star reviews in the Lynchburg community, we know you will appreciate how easy it is to do business with us," Huffines said.

Motor World is the only dealership in town that provides a comprehensive AVP 3 month/3,000 mile warranty with every vehicle.

"We also offer a wide variety of financing options to get you approved no matter your credit or financial situation," Huffines said.

For more information, please visit https://www.motorworldva.com/used-inventory/index.htm.

###

About Motor World

When you come to us in Madison Heights to see our selection of used models up close, you'll notice how our team is ready to cater our attention to your individual needs. The used Preowned models that we carry are high-value and priced affordably so you can make the most of your finances. We have a reputation for providing Lynchburg drivers with quality care, and we want you to be our next success story.

Contact Details:

Adam Huffines

3713 S Amherst Hwy

Madison Heights, VA 24572

United States

Phone: (434) 616-6976

Source: Motor World