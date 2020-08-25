Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Market 2020- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Trends and Forecast 2026

Latest Market Analysis Research Report on “Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Market” has been added to Wise Guy Reports database.

"Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Market"

According to this study, over the next five years the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical market will register a 28.7%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 11460 million by 2025, from $ 4172.2 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Key Players of Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Market =>

• NVIDIA

• Intel

• Google

• Microsoft

• IBM

• Siemens Healthineers

• AWS

• Medtronic

• GE Healthcare

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Hardware

Software

Services

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Auxiliary Diagnosis

Drug Discovery

Health Management

Hospital Management

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Market

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical by Players

4 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical by Regions

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 NVIDIA

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Product Offered

11.1.3 NVIDIA Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 NVIDIA News

11.2 Intel

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Product Offered

11.2.3 Intel Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Intel News

11.3 Google

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Product Offered

11.3.3 Google Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Google News

11.4 Microsoft

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Product Offered

11.4.3 Microsoft Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Microsoft News

11.5 IBM

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Product Offered

11.5.3 IBM Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 IBM News

11.6 Siemens Healthineers

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Product Offered

11.6.3 Siemens Healthineers Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Siemens Healthineers News

11.7 AWS

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Product Offered

11.7.3 AWS Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 AWS News

11.8 Medtronic

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Product Offered

11.8.3 Medtronic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Medtronic News

11.9 GE Healthcare

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Product Offered

11.9.3 GE Healthcare Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 GE Healthcare News

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

