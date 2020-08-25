Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Market 2020- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Trends and Forecast 2026
Latest Market Analysis Research Report on “Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Market” has been added to Wise Guy Reports database.
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, August 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introduction
“Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Market”
According to this study, over the next five years the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical market will register a 28.7%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 11460 million by 2025, from $ 4172.2 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
@Get a Free Sample Report “Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Market” 2020 https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5734331-global-artificial-intelligence-ai-in-medical-market-growth
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.
Key Players of Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Market =>
• NVIDIA
• Intel
• Google
• Microsoft
• IBM
• Siemens Healthineers
• AWS
• Medtronic
• GE Healthcare
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Hardware
Software
Services
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Auxiliary Diagnosis
Drug Discovery
Health Management
Hospital Management
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
OUR USP :
- 3+ million market research reports
- 10+ domains covered
- 50+ countries reports
- 1000+ satisfied clients
- 50+ global publishing partners
- 100+ thousand Covid analysis reports
- 1000+ corporate queries addressed every month
@Ask Any Query on “Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Market” 2020 Size, Share, demand https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/5734331-global-artificial-intelligence-ai-in-medical-market-growth
Major Key Points of Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Market
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical by Players
4 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical by Regions
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Market Forecast
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 NVIDIA
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Product Offered
11.1.3 NVIDIA Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 NVIDIA News
11.2 Intel
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Product Offered
11.2.3 Intel Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Intel News
11.3 Google
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Product Offered
11.3.3 Google Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Google News
11.4 Microsoft
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Product Offered
11.4.3 Microsoft Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Microsoft News
11.5 IBM
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Product Offered
11.5.3 IBM Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 IBM News
11.6 Siemens Healthineers
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Product Offered
11.6.3 Siemens Healthineers Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Siemens Healthineers News
11.7 AWS
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Product Offered
11.7.3 AWS Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 AWS News
11.8 Medtronic
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Product Offered
11.8.3 Medtronic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Medtronic News
11.9 GE Healthcare
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Product Offered
11.9.3 GE Healthcare Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 GE Healthcare News
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
Contact Us :
For the Continent specific report
For the Country specific report
For any Chapter of the report
For more Key Players
For free Customisation
NORAH TRENT
WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
646-845-9349
email us here