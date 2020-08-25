Coronavirus - Kenya: The total COVID-19 tests in Kenya stands at 425,364

Coronavirus Update: Our cumulative tests now stand at 425,364. From the cases all are Kenyans except 3 that are foreigners. 137 are males and 56 females. The youngest case is two-month old infant while the oldest is 87 years.
