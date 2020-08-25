Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 796 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 181,526 in the last 365 days.

Expansion of Sao Chico exploration tenements

/EIN News/ -- For immediate release
25 August 2020
Serabi Gold Plc

(“Serabi” or the “Company”)

Expansion of Sao Chico exploration tenements

Serabi Gold plc (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI), the Brazilian-focused gold mining and development company, is pleased to announce that it has acquired an additional tenement of 946.54 hectares in area, adjacent and to the north west of its existing  Sao Chico exploration interests.  This exploration licence is located along the strike of the Company’s geological interpretation of the Sao Chico structural corridor.

The exploration tenement has been acquired from Lara Exploration Ltd (“Lara”).  Under the terms of the agreement between Lara and Serabi, Serabi has acquired the tenement for a consideration of US$100,000 in cash and a 2% Net Smelter Return Royalty (“NSR”) over future gold production generated from the licence area.  Serabi paid US$50,000 upon signing and will pay a further US$50,000 upon completion of the transfer of the mineral rights.  Upon completion of a JORC or NI 43-101 compliant technical report, Serabi can elect to purchase half the royalty (1%) for the greater of US$10 per gold ounce (for resources identified within this licence area) or US$500,000.

Mike Hodgson, CEO of Serabi commented:

“I am delighted that we have secured this additional exploration holding which lies on the strike extension of the interpreted structural corridor of the Sao Chico mineralisation.  Through our past geophysics programmes, we have identified anomalous areas up to the boundary of our existing exploration holdings and believe that this new tenement will host further extensions of these geophysical anomalies.  The tenement is located approximately four kilometres to the northwest of the current Sao Chico underground mine and therefore provides Serabi with access to potential extensions of the Sao Chico structural corridor for a further five to six kilometres.”

This announcement is inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation 596/2014.  The person who arranged the release of this statement on behalf of the Company was Clive Line, Director.

Enquiries:

Serabi Gold plc  
Michael Hodgson Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830
Chief Executive Mobile: +44 (0)7799 473621
   
Clive Line Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830
Finance Director Mobile: +44 (0)7710 151692
   
Email: contact@serabigold.com  
Website:  www.serabigold.com  
   
Beaumont Cornish Limited
Nominated Adviser 		 
Roland Cornish Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396
Michael Cornish Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396
   
Peel Hunt LLP
UK Broker 		 
Ross Allister Tel: +44 (0)20 7418 9000
   

Copies of this release are available from the Company’s website at www.serabigold.com.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, nor any other securities regulatory authority, has approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

ENDS

Attachment

Primary Logo

You just read:

Expansion of Sao Chico exploration tenements

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Mining Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.