Of Love and Lust (OLAL) Single “Gone” Mixes 80s Retro and EDM: Debuts Aug. 28 on Spotify and Apple Music

Of Love and Lust weaves EDM beats with producer Gareth Jones' signature retro technopop vibe in this upbeat song accompanied by a music video filmed along California’s Highway 9

ATHENS, Ga., Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The band Of Love and Lust (OLAL) will release their third single " Gone " on Spotify, Apple Music, and all other major streaming services on August 28, 2020. Fans can pre-add this song now on Spotify and Apple Music for a chance to win a free Of Love and Lust t-shirt.



“The video for the song ‘Gone’ was filmed along scenic Highway 9 running from Saratoga to Santa Cruz, California. We were lucky to capture footage of this pristine natural area including redwood forests earlier this year. Many of the areas seen in the Gone video have been badly burned by the CZU Lightning Complex Wildfire still burning today,” said OLAL songwriter Skunk.

“Gone” utilizes samples recorded with the Barnaby 3D Audio microphone as well as digital 3D mixing techniques. It was produced and mixed by Gareth Jones, in his London studio, blending a modern EDM Nu Disco sound with an eighties Technopop influence. Jones is best known for his extensive work producing several of Depeche Mode’s most popular albums.

About OLAL

Of Love and Lust ( OLAL ) features band members in four countries: Rush in Berlin, Germany; Kuzman in Skopje, Macedonia; Genius in London, England; Christie in San Francisco; and both A-Bomb and Skunk based out of Athens, Georgia.

About Gareth Jones

Gareth Jones is well known for his work producing albums for Depeche Mode, Erasure, Interpol, Grizzly Bear, and Nick Cave. Jones has his own solo album coming out Sept. 18: ElectroGenetic

