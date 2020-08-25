One man shares his personal story of redemption and salvation in the African savanna

Laurence W. Trotter II marks his publishing debut with the release of ‘Seeing the Light Through Black Death’

/EIN News/ -- VAIL, Colo., Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heeding God’s call to share his lifetime of miracles to the global audience, Laurence W. Trotter II finally releases “Seeing the Light Through Black Death” (published by Trafford Publishing).

The book is divided into 12 chapters as God’s 12 messengers, the Apostles. Here, Trotter gives a glimpse of his journey — beginning as a young boy in pursuit of excellence and culminating in his near-death experience, which dramatically changed his life.

Trotter is a man who seems to have it all: a successful string of businesses, a long-term marriage, four loving children, and more friends than he could count. The only part of the equation missing was his true purpose in life. This soon came to light on July 3, 2012 when he was saved by God from a Cape buffalo attack (aka Black Death) in Africa. The experience took Trotter on a metamorphosis that would question virtually everything he knew about his life — who he was, what he needed to change and how he was supposed to live. As he recounts his journey, the author describes how the Word of God relates to the miracles he had witnessed.

“We all have attacks on our lives in one form or another and I believe we should share our stories to help each other heal from our difficulties of life,” Trotter states. “God is for real and alive today. God is always with us to proactively show us the way and heal all of us spiritually, mentally and physically.”

The Cape buffalo attack was also recorded on video with a time clock and, for the first time, is offered to the public with the global release of “Seeing the Light Through Black Death.” The author hopes his story will open the doors for everyone to begin sharing miracles and enhance each one’s healing from all of life's challenges, including the pandemic.

All royalties are contracted to go directly to charity. Visit https://www.amazon.com/Seeing-Light-Through-Black-Death/dp/1698702132 to purchase a copy.

By Laurence W. Trotter II

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 236 pages | ISBN 9781698702155

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 236 pages | ISBN 9781698702131

E-Book | 236 pages | ISBN 9781698702148

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Laurence W. Trotter II is a retired businessman who, along with his wife, Diane, split their time between Colorado and Wisconsin. Larry and Diane spend a substantial amount of time with their immediate family of children and grandchildren as well as relatives, who live across the country, following the message from God he received on July 3, 2012: “Focus on God and family for the rest of your life.” Larry and Diane continue mission work around the world and are active in their church.

