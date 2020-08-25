Cansoft’s announcement to take social media marketing to the next level

Cansoft team at work

With all the technological advancement, everything is changing really fast, marketing is no exception, Cansoft has announced their services for SMM.

REGINA, SK, CANADA, August 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (SMM) Social Media Marketing Department

With all the technological advancement, everything is changing really fast, marketing is no exception. Everyday there is a new trend or a new viral online sensation and it is hard to keep track of all of it while managing a business. Cansoft has been doing Social Media Management in Vancouver for a while now but they are proud to announce that they are officially opening a social media managing department. They will not only take care of online presence but they will help to build a brand as well.

Who is Cansoft Technologies?

Cansoft Technologies was created in 2013 by three young entrepreneurs in a basement with a simple vision. They wanted to explore, design and create new products and services in the tech industry for everyone and every industry. Their motto is “Your Local Solution to Go Global” because they know that every city is different in their needs and in their ways of working. Their main focus is business development and digital marketing but they keep adding experts to their team to provide exclusive, high quality services. Cansoft is also a top ranked SEO company in NYC after being successful for SEO in Vancouver.

How Can Social Media Marketing Help a Business?

SMM is the way to do marketing in 2020 because it is more efficient and more cost effective than most marketing strategies. Not only can reach people from all over the world with one post/video, but also can define a target market depending on the interactions that a business creates. With a better customization, a greater reach, a higher ROI and a better customer engagement, there are no good reasons to avoid Social Media Marketing.

The Team

The Cansoft family is growing, they have not only trained their employees to become social media experts but they have also hired new employees with a vast experience in SMM. This addition to the team was awaited by a lot of companies in Vancouver that are in need of a better social experience for their clients.

When should a business consider getting started?

There is no bad timing when it comes to social media marketing, there is no business too small or too big for it as well. Any business needs to be accessible on social media but it is a long and tedious process. If a business do not have the time to manage it’s own social media, it should reach out to a specialist because having an inactive presence is almost as bad as having no presence online.