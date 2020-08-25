Film Director Marc Cayce brings awareness to the world about environmental issues in his movie Flint Tale

The movie Flint Tale showcases not just the issues of the water crisis in Flint Michigan, but also other issues that are exposed during a crisis or pandemic

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The movie Flint Tale directed by Marc Cayce is an independent film. A story about disgraced former Police Chief Daniel Hartwell of Flint, MI, his cheating wife, Poppy Hartwell, and his two adult daughters, Destiny and Chasity during the aftermath of Flint water crisis! Everyone is familiar is Water Crisis which has occurred in Flint Tale. The Flint water crisis is a public health crisis that started in 2014 after the drinking water source for the city of Flint, Michigan was changed. In April 2014, Flint changed its water source from treated Detroit Water and Sewerage Department water sourced from Lake Huron and the Detroit River to the Flint River. Officials failed to apply corrosion inhibitors to the water. As a result, lead from aging pipes leached into the water supply, leading to extremely elevated levels of the heavy metal neurotoxin and exposing over 100,000 residents to elevated lead levels. A pair of scientific studies proved that lead contamination was present in the water supply.The environmental issue in the movie is the water crisis. Water is the most fundamental, essential element of life, and water crisis solutions are desperately needed to ensure peace and prosperity. What you may not know is there are approximately 1.8 billion people in seventeen countries, or a quarter of the world’s population, appear to be veering towards a water crisis—with the potential of severe shortages in the next few years. Around the country, deteriorating municipal water infrastructure has a devastating effect, particularly on African American women and children. Bottle-fed infants, who consume mostly formula mixed with tap water, can ingest high levels of lead. As a result, African American children are three times more likely than white children to have elevated blood lead levels. The leaching of lead from pipes in Flint, Mich., not only caused contamination of residential tap water, but it had profound consequences on the health of the city’s African American women and babies. The movie Flint Tale reflects there is an environmental issue. Marc's vision was to film in Flint in an African American because it reflects a real-life situation. Then you have politics which also can be reflected in Crisis. The movie tells the story about Chief Hartwell played by the actor Hawthorne James. In the movie, Chief Hartwell was one of the whistle-blowers in the Flint water crisis, where the drinking water was contaminated with lead, creating a public health disaster.He was framed for stealing federal money allocated to the police department and was fired. He ended up getting convicted of the charges and serving a year in prison. These are issues that actually happen in the world today. There are whistle-blowers, or there is someone who is framed for something that he didn't do. In the movie, Chief Hartwell was incarcerated and the family lost everything. While he was incarcerated, his wife Poppy was accused of cheating. When there is crisis this affects family mentally and financially. It causes stress and duress. There is tension, it can result in survival people taking jobs in order to survive. This is why we would should support independent films, like Flint Tale. Because, indie films are driven by artistic vision, not the box office. They are more likely to tell stories of the human experience and how we get by in this crazy world we all live in. The stories dig deep down inside of you and make you feel emotions that big-budget blockbusters only scratch the surface of. Marc Cayce is a film director who invested in this movie to bring awareness to multiple issues. He also gives an opportunity to upcoming actors, and actresses and independent artists. This is a platform for everyone to be apart of something great which are world issues. In addition to the movie, there will be a soundtrack released for Flint Tale. The movie includes actors from Flint and music artist from Flint, the music artist Bootleg and Top Authority. These artists living among the issues in Flint, with the pandemic affecting the music industry, this soundtrack release comes in handy. It can revive the careers of an existing artist and enhance the careers of an artist who are rebranding