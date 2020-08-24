Judiciary Committee Approves Supreme Court Nominee Pierre-Louis

Trenton – Senator Nicholas Scutari, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, issued the following statement after the committee voted 11 – 0 to approve the nomination of Fabiana Pierre-Louis to serve on the New Jersey Supreme Court:

“The nomination of Ms. Pierre-Louise is clearly historic and sends a great message to our state, but she is sitting here today because her credentials and qualifications speak for themselves. She has an outstanding legal mind and will make an outstanding addition to the Court by bringing the perspective of differing life experiences and a greater diversity of opinions. She most certainly merits this appointment.

“Pierre-Louis will join a Court that has gained a national reputation for sound legal decisions that adhere to constitutional principles, protect the rights of all New Jersey’s citizens and support continued progress towards equal justice. She could be serving for more than 30 years with the responsibility of passing judgement on significant issues that could impact the lives of generations of New Jersey residents. I trust that she will serve with distinction.”