Southbound Alexander Henry Rest Area near Drayton temporarily closed

Beginning Wednesday, August 26 the southbound Alexander Henry Rest Area on Interstate 29 will be temporarily closed due to construction on the southbound median bridge. The rest area is located approximately 7.5 miles south of Drayton. The closure is expected to last through mid-September.

During the closure, motorists are able to access the rest area from the northbound lanes.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 from any type of phone or visit the Travel Information Map on the NDDOT website at http://www.dot.nd.gov/travel-info-v2/.