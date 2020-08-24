STATE OF VERMONT

St. Albans Barracks to host second community meeting on policing initiative in Richford

Law-enforcement agencies join public to address quality-of-life crimes

RICHFORD, Vermont (Monday, Aug. 24, 2020) — Troopers from the Vermont State Police barracks in St. Albans invite the public to attend a follow-up meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Richford to discuss the progress of a policing initiative implemented earlier this year regarding quality-of-life crimes.

Community members, the Vermont State Police and other law-enforcement agencies in the region have partnered on this initiative since February to help reduce crime in the area. Thursday's meeting is the second formal gathering in this ongoing discussion regarding the modern policing strategy that responds to the needs of the community.

The meeting will take place in the Richford Town Hall, 94 Main Street. Social distancing will be in effect, and attendees must wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth.

The modern policing strategy, sometimes known as intelligence-led policing, works to improve how law-enforcement agencies gather, process and share information. This approach encourages police to give their communities the tools they need to help law enforcement solve crimes. The key goals of the policing initiative are to:

Create a safe and secure environment within the communities that law enforcement serve.

Promote and foster community relationships and partner with other law-enforcement, community and town leaders, local businesses and local organizations.

Reduce and/or eliminate illegal activity such as drug involvement and property crimes.

Establish positive relationships with the communities and help expose people to new youth and parental programs.

In addition to the Vermont State Police, participating agencies in the initiative include the Franklin County Sheriff's Department and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Members of the media also are invited to attend Thursday's meeting.

Meeting details

WHAT: Community meeting to discuss policing and quality-of-life crimes in Richford.

WHEN: 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.

WHERE: Richford Town Hall, 94 Main St., Richford.

WHO: Vermont State Police, other law-enforcement agencies, community stakeholders and members of the public.

Media contact

Lt. Jerry Partin

Station commander, Vermont State Police – St. Albans

jerry.partin@vermont.gov

