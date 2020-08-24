Founders Advantage Releases Q2-2020 Results; DLC Reports Record Q2 Funded Volumes and Adjusted EBITDA

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Founders Advantage Capital Corp. (TSX-V: FCF) (“FAC” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to report its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 (“Q2-2020”). For complete information, readers should refer to the consolidated financial statements and management discussion and analysis which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Corporation’s website at www.advantagecapital.ca . All amounts are presented in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.



Our subsidiaries are referred to herein as Dominion Lending Centres Limited Partnership (“DLC”), Club16 Limited Partnership operating as Club16 Trevor Linden Fitness (“Club16”), and Cape Communications International Inc. operating as Impact Radio Accessories (“Impact”). On September 30, 2019, FAC sold its 50% interest in Astley Gilbert Limited (“AG”). As a result of the AG sale, our results for the comparative period, are presented with the financial results of AG segregated in the statement of income as discontinued operations.

Quarter Highlights



DLC continued to demonstrate its resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic by achieving record Q2 funded volumes of $10.5 billion and record Q2 EBITDA of $5.7 million, representing a 11.5% and 46.9% increase respectively, as compared to Q2-2019;

The Corporation generated revenues of $15.0 million and EBITDA of $5.3 million for Q2-2020 compared to $23.6 million and $9.2 million during Q2-2019, respectively, with the decreases primarily resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic as Club16 temporarily closed all clubs from March 17, 2020 to May 31, 2020 and Impact experienced lower sales from the suspension of concerts and professional sporting events;

On June 12, 2020, the Corporation announced that the Board of Directors appointed Gary Mauris, founder and CEO of DLC, as Chairman of the Board, and Ron Gratton was appointed Lead Independent Director;

On June 29, 2020, Club16 completed a private placement of 273 Class A LP units to its founder/operating partner for proceeds of $1.0 million to fund new fitness clubs in the North Burnaby and Richmond markets in the greater Vancouver area; and

The Corporation entered into new foreign exchange forward contracts totalling US$24 million with a blended forward rate of $1.383.



James Bell, President and CEO, commented, “We are pleased to report our Q2-2020 financial and operating results. DLC continues to outperform its industry peers as they were able to maintain their momentum from Q1 by achieving record Q2 funded volumes and EBITDA. Notwithstanding the ongoing global pandemic, DLC generated Q2-2020 funded volumes of $10.5 billion and EBITDA of $5.7 million, representing a 12% and 47% increase, respectively, as compared to Q2-2019. Club16’s focus in Q2 was on safely reopening their existing locations on June 1 as well as executing on two new growth opportunities in North Burnaby and Richmond, which are expected to open in mid-September. The reopening process has been successful to date and Club16 has experienced net new member growth for its existing clubs. Further, Impact, continues to generate positive free cash flow and is focused on penetrating new markets. Overall, we are very pleased with how well our investee partners are performing.”

Selected Consolidated Financial Highlights:

Below are the financial highlights of our results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020. The results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 reflect the segregation of AG as discontinued operations. The discontinued operations are only included in net loss and net loss per common share.

Three months ended Six months ended (in thousands except per share amounts)

Jun 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2019 Revenues $ 15,014 $ 23,579 $ 33,087 $ 44,179 Income from operations 667 5,206 3,091 7,093 Adjusted EBITDA (1) 5,308 9,182 11,071 15,555 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to: (1) Shareholders 2,833 5,162 6,058 8,597 Non-controlling interests 2,475 4,020 5,013 6,958 Adjusted EBITDA margin (1) 35 % 39 % 33 % 35 % Proportionate share of investee adjusted EBITDA (1) 3,414 5,619 7,132 9,707 Free cash flow (1) 335 1,390 278 1,068 Net loss (413 ) (3,499 ) (2,129 ) (4,394 ) Net (loss) income from continuing operations (413 ) 2,788 (2,129 ) 2,402 Net loss from discontinued operations - (6,287 ) - (6,796 ) Net (loss) income attributable to: Shareholders (697 ) (2,288 ) (2,896 ) (3,760 ) Non-controlling interests 284 (1,211 ) 767 (634 ) Adjusted net (loss) income (1) (1,547 ) 2,100 (1,866 ) 1,420 Adjusted net (loss) income attributable to: (1) Shareholders (1,836 ) 104 (2,628 ) (1,464 ) Non-controlling interests 289 1,996 762 2,884 Diluted loss per share (0.02 ) (0.06 ) (0.08 ) (0.10 ) Adjusted loss per share (1) (0.05 ) - (0.07 ) (0.04 ) (1) Please see the Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures section of this document for additional information.

Q2-2020 Results

Adjusted EBITDA decreased $3.9 million compared to the three months ended June 30, 2019. The decrease is primarily due to decreases in Club16, Impact and Corporate partly offset by an increase in DLC’s adjusted EBITDA. Club16’s adjusted EBITDA decreased $4.8 million from decreases in membership and personal training revenues from the temporary closure of clubs from March 17, 2020 to May 31, 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Adjusted EBITDA from Impact decreased $0.8 million compared to the three months ended June 30, 2019, primarily due to lower revenues related to the suspension of concerts and professional sporting events due to COVID-19. Corporate adjusted EBITDA decreased $0.1 million due to higher other expenses of $0.2 million from transaction costs associated with the Corporation’s new foreign exchange forward contracts, partly offset by lower general and administrative costs net of restructuring expenses of $0.1 million. DLC’s adjusted EBITDA increased $1.8 million from higher revenue attributable to increased funded mortgage volumes and decreased advertising expenses.

Adjusted net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2020, decreased $3.6 million compared to the same period in the previous year due to decreased income from operations partly offset by $0.7 million of government wage subsidies included within other income.

Selected Segmented Financial Highlights:

We discuss the results of the corporate head office and three reportable segments as presented in our interim financial statements: DLC, Club16, and Impact.

Three months ended Six months ended (in thousands) Jun 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2019 Adjusted EBITDA (1) DLC $ 5,725 $ 3,896 $ 10,265 $ 6,462 Club16 (309 ) 4,502 1,084 6,574 Impact 473 1,241 796 3,629 Corporate and consolidated (581 ) (457 ) (1,074 ) (1,110 ) Total adjusted EBITDA (1) 5,308 9,182 11,071 15,555 Proportionate share of investee adjusted EBITDA (1) DLC 3,353 2,273 6,067 3,876 Club16 (185 ) 2,701 651 3,944 Impact 246 645 414 1,887 Total Proportionate share of investee adjusted EBITDA (1) 3,414 5,619 7,132 9,707 (1) Please see the Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures section of this document for additional information.

About Founders Advantage Capital Corp.



The Corporation is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange as an Investment Issuer (Tier 1) and employs a permanent investment approach.



The Corporation's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "FCF".



For further information, please refer to the Corporation's website at www.advantagecapital.ca.



Contact information for the Corporation is as follows:

James Bell Robin Burpee Amar Leekha President & Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer Sr. Vice-President, Capital Markets 403-455-2218 403-455-9670 403-455-6671 jbell@advantagecapital.ca rburpee@advantagecapital.ca aleekha@advantagecapital.ca

