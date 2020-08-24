Keebeck Wealth Management Celebrates Being Named to Top 20 List in Recruiting Champs for Advisor Hub
In a highly competitive market, Keebeck Wealth Management has won a remarkable reputation by delivering outstanding results.CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, August 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Finding the right choice in a Wealth Advisor can be a life-changing decision. One man who embodies that role has been Bruce K. Lee, founder of the independent network Keebeck Wealth Management. Paving the way for delivering superior wealth management services, the firm has consistently won praise both from clients and from industry peers and publications. In exciting news in this area, Keebeck Wealth Management has celebrated being named #18 in the Top 20 Recruiting Champs for Advisor Hub, a ranking of over 390+ firms, this stands as a remarkable testament to the firm’s professionalism. Lee and the team have responded with enthusiasm to this honorable achievement.
“We are always happy to be recognized for our hard work,” commented the clearly passionate Lee, who has over 33 years of experience in the wealth management space. “It lets us keep our fingers on the pulse of expectations and honorable achievements”. We understand the importance of having a skilled and knowledgeable Wealth Advisor, so we take this role very seriously. All of the work we do now helps ensure a solid, confident future for our clients.”
In the recent past, Bruce has been named to the Barron’s “Top 100 Financial Advisors” list every year since 2007, the Barron’s “Top 1,200 Financial Advisors” list in 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018 and the Financial Times’ “Top 400 Financial Advisors” in 2014.
Bruce K. Lee is well-known for his extensive knowledge of multi-generational wealth creating strategies, something that is valued very highly by many clients. His decades of investment experience has been alongside some of the world's largest financial institutions. His vision of empowering clients through a transition of being CEO’s and managers of their own companies to becoming CEO’s of their personal capital is one that resonates with his clients again and again.
AdvisorHub aims to be the financial advisors’ advocate and voice, by providing a definitive source for breaking news, relevant products and services, critical compensation data, and reviews and rankings of companies in the industry.
For more information be sure to visit https://www.keebeck.com.
