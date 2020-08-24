Waste Pesticide Disposal Events Set for September

MT Dept. of Agriculture asks participants to pre-register by September 10, 2020

The Montana Department of Agriculture’s annual Pesticide Disposal Events will be held in several locations across Montana during September. The collection events will be held September 15 in Kalispell; September 16 in Polson; September 17 in Hamilton; and September 18 in Butte. The annual events have collected more than 668,000 pounds of waste pesticides since it began in 1994.

The program was designed to help individuals dispose of any pesticides that are unusable as originally intended and cannot be used for any other purpose. This allows participants to dispose of waste pesticides in an environmentally responsible way and helps protect Montana’s ecosystems and groundwater, as well as families, pets, livestock and drinking water.

The department asks that participants pre-register online by September 10, 2020, before the collection events, so products can be managed safely and efficiently. Those interested in having their waste pesticides recycled should visit the website at: https://agr.mt.gov/Pesticide-Waste-Disposal.

There is no charge for the first 200 pounds of material. Amounts over 200 pounds are assessed at $1.00 per pound. A higher fee may apply to pesticides with dioxins or dioxin precursors.