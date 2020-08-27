Digital Marketing Agency myMarketing Goes the Extra Mile for Companies Turning to Digital Marketing during COVID-19

This newly founded digital marketing agency started by a recent graduate of the University of Ottawa is receiving rave reviews from happy clients.

OTTAWA, ON, CANADA, August 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The young Canadian agency myMarketing Incorporated is already making waves in the industry. Offering multiple services that include website design and development, social media management, search engine optimization and more, the agency is on a mission to help startups, small and medium-sized businesses find success in a fast-paced, ever-changing digital world.According to myMarketing founder Mathew Paquet , many businesses are now realizing that they need a strong online presence in order to stay relevant. As each year goes by, especially during the pandemic, businesses are putting larger shares of their marketing dollars towards digital marketing, and as such, the agency has seen enormous growth over the last five months.“During this time of crisis, business owners face challenges related to operating costs and attracting clients. Digital marketing is an efficient solution to reach potential clients while controlling costs and improving ROI,” says Paquet. “Internet traffic is reportedly at unprecedented highs. As everyone is staying at home during the pandemic, they are spending more time surfing the Internet as well as connecting with friends and family on social media. It's an excellent opportunity for business owners to get in front of these people’s eyes and on their screens.”Through these past months of remote work, they ensured to have the right processes, tools, and the capacity to work with clients online, no matter where they were situated. myMarketing truly believes in helping as many startups and SMEs as they can.Paquet adds that his agency has seen a huge increase in business, and puts this down to the fact that their services feel more like a partnership with their clients.“We see ourselves as an extension to your business. We bring digital marketing strategy, expertise, and support so that you as the business owner can focus on running your business, while myMarketing generates the marketing results you’ve been looking for.”The myMarketing team has worked with many startups and small businesses during their careers. Thoroughly understanding the challenges these companies face in such a fast-paced environment gives them the opportunity to connect on a different level with their clients. And Paquet admits that it can be intimidating for companies that mainly relied on word of mouth to begin investing in digital marketing; however, he assures it’s a decision they will not regret.“We offer comprehensive services adapted to your particular needs and goals. Let us help you discover the opportunities in digital marketing. We have the experience and expertise to take your business to the next level. Your success is our priority.”Since its inception, myMarketing has accumulated many glowing testimonials:Harry Musson of RentABike writes: “myMarketing has been of great help to RentABike since 2016 when we designed and built a new website. Their IT knowledge is extensive and of good value. They are creative, prepared, logical, organized, communicative and energetic. The site has done us extremely well for 4 years and we are now enhancing it together for the coming year. I would highly recommend the myMarketing team.”myMarketing’s most recent completed projects include a rebranding of the Aetonix Systems website and logo. Aetonix is a global company that connects clinicians and patients through pathways of care with its aTouchAway mobile platform already used by hundreds of hospitals across Canada, the UK, and the USA."The team at myMarketing has been excellent,” says Rob Lane, COO of Aetonix Systems. “Focused, yet still flexible in guiding us through the entire process. I would highly recommend them to anyone and will be working with them in the future. First class service."For more information, visit the myMarketing website at https://mymarketing.io/ or contact Mathew Paquet at mathew.paquet@mymarketing.io.About the CompanyOttawa-based myMarketing is a comprehensive digital marketing agency focused on providing high-quality services at an affordable price. Founded by Mathew Paquet, the agency is on a mission to bring digital marketing strategy, expertise, and support to help startups, small and medium-sized businesses thrive in their industries.As one of the top 0.25% business graduates in the world, Paquet completed a bachelor’s degree in Marketing at the University of Ottawa with the best grade of all marketing graduates that year and has earned many academic awards. An expert with over seven years of experience in the design, technical and strategic aspects of digital marketing, he founded myMarketing in 2019 in order to help make an impact on the marketing performance of small to medium-sized businesses.