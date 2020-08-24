Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
MnDOT to host virtual public update meeting for Twin Ports Interchange project (Aug. 24, 2020)

DULUTH, Minn. — A virtual public meeting is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 31 at 12:15 p.m., to provide updates on the Twin Ports Interchange project.

To prevent further spread of COVID-19, MnDOT is not hosting any in-person public meetings at this time. The virtual meeting will provide participants an opportunity to ask questions and get the latest information about the project. Following the live meeting, a recording will be also be available on the MnDOT Twin Ports Interchange webpage.

To join the meeting go to: https://bit.ly/2ExG7y8. Those without internet access can also call 855-282-6330 to join. The meeting number (access code) is: 146 800 8787 and the meeting password is: RbXBpBqH895.     

To learn more about the project visit: mndot.gov/d1/projects/twin-ports-interchange

To request reasonable accommodations, call 651-366-4720 or email your request to adarequest.dot@state.mn.us.

###

