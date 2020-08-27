East Coast Empire and YTC Launch a One of a Kind Business Venture on a National Level

YourTimeCapsule.com Protect and Preserve your valuables for any duration of time

ECE in collaboration with YTC launched a one of a kind service to offer the safety and benefits of protecting ones valuables in these uncertain times.

YTC is a one of a kind service that provides a trusted means to store and protect valuables, using the company's proprietary system, fully customizable based on their clients and beneficiaries needs.” — Auriel Cazacu