Eugene IV debuts Brand New Day-Aug 25: anthem of comfort for our times
Eugene IV is releasing "Brand New Day," a long-awaited follow-up to his debut album. The single will be available via streaming sites/platforms on 8-25-20!
’Brand New Day’ is a joyful anthem for free people. So, turn it up and sing along. Loud! Then teach it to your neighbors.”ATLANTA, GA, USA, August 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlanta Artist Eugene IV Debuts “Brand New Day” on August 25:
— Pearl Cleage
An Anthem of Comfort for Our Times
Multitalented artist, musician, singer, actor, and songwriter Eugene IV, known for his uplifting musical compositions, is releasing “Brand New Day,” his first solo release in 15 years. The highly anticipated song will drop on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, on streaming services including Apple Music, Spotify, Tidal, Google Play Music, YouTube Music, and Amazon Music. Produced by Khari Cabral Simmons (India.Arie) and Daz-I-Kue (Bugz In The Attic), “Brand New Day” is distributed by Throughline Records, a division of Forthcoming Entertainment, and is the first single from a new project scheduled for release next year.
“’Brand New Day’ harkens back to the spiritual, soul-jazz sound of Gil Scott-Heron, where you’re not only compelled to groove but also inspired to think about the world around you,” says Jamal Ahmad, a leading radio personality on WCLK 91.9, Atlanta’s premiere jazz station. “Eugene IV has given us an anthem of comfort in these strange times.”
Grounded in the tradition of African American freedom songs, “Brand New Day” was created to meet an artistic challenge by the late legendary Civil Rights activist Vincent Harding. “I was inspired to write this song by a conversation with Vincent,” says Eugene IV, who wrote, sings, and plays saxophone on the single. “He challenged me to use my music to paint a picture of the America that I long for. It reveals a picture of what the other side of the fight for justice looks like - a sonic moment that moves the listener to close their eyes, breathe deeply, and envision a positive new day.”
The song includes a sample of Eugene IV’s late mother, Betty O. Russell, singing. She was a trained pianist and vocalist who marched with and was arrested with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. “In the tradition of freedom songs, I hope this tune becomes part of the soundtrack for today’s freedom fighters,” adds Eugene IV, who selected the song’s August 25 release date to commemorate the anniversary of Russell’s transition.
Legendary author, playwright, poet and activist Pearl Cleage, a longtime fan and collaborator of Eugene IV, says, “He has so many talents, it’s hard to talk about one without wanting to talk about everything he is and everything he does. Deeply rooted in family and community, Eugene’s music shows us who we are and who we are becoming.”
Eugene IV has appeared as a saxophonist and/or vocalist on recordings with such artists as Anthony David and Algebra Blessett. He is a member of the funk/soul band Gurufish, who has opened for George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, Boyz II Men, KC & the Sunshine Brand, Brand New Heavies, and Mother’s Finest. He has composed and produced music for the Alliance Theatre and many other theatres. Eugene IV is also an award-winning actor and accomplished voiceover artist with numerous stage and screen credits including the TV series MacGyver, Star, and Tyler Perry’s The Oval. Learn more about Eugene IV at eugeneiv.com and resumes.actorsaccess.com/eugenehrusselliv.
“’Brand New Day’ is a joyful anthem for free people,” Cleage continues. “So, turn it up and sing along. Loud! Then teach it to your neighbors.”
Eugene H. Russell IV
Throughline Records
+1 404-441-8785
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook