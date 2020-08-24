Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 653 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 181,381 in the last 365 days.

Longtime ND Supreme Court justice released from hospital after bout with COVID-19

Fargo Forum

North Dakota Supreme Court Justice Gerald VandeWalle has been released from the hospital after suffering from a serious case of COVID-19, Chief Justice Jon Jensen told Forum News Service on Monday, Aug. 24.

VandeWalle, 87, is now building his strength back up at a rehabilitation facility, Jensen said. There's no timeline for VandeWalle to return to the court or its remote video proceedings, but Jensen said he spoke with the elder justice Monday about cases on the docket. The court will not hear any new cases until next week.

Jensen told Forum News Service earlier this month that VandeWalle had tested positive for COVID-19.

Read more at: https://www.inforum.com/news/government-and-politics/6630170-Longtime-ND-Supreme-Court-justice-released-from-hospital-after-bout-with-COVID-19

You just read:

Longtime ND Supreme Court justice released from hospital after bout with COVID-19

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.