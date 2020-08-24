Fargo Forum

North Dakota Supreme Court Justice Gerald VandeWalle has been released from the hospital after suffering from a serious case of COVID-19, Chief Justice Jon Jensen told Forum News Service on Monday, Aug. 24.

VandeWalle, 87, is now building his strength back up at a rehabilitation facility, Jensen said. There's no timeline for VandeWalle to return to the court or its remote video proceedings, but Jensen said he spoke with the elder justice Monday about cases on the docket. The court will not hear any new cases until next week.

Jensen told Forum News Service earlier this month that VandeWalle had tested positive for COVID-19.

Read more at: https://www.inforum.com/news/government-and-politics/6630170-Longtime-ND-Supreme-Court-justice-released-from-hospital-after-bout-with-COVID-19