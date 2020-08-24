DNR sets 2 confiscated hunting, fishing equipment auctions for this fall (published August 24, 2020)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has scheduled two public auctions of confiscated fishing, hunting and trapping equipment. The auctions, which will be held online because of the COVID-19 pandemic, include 501 firearms, 71 bows and a variety of other equipment. All of the equipment was confiscated as a result of serious game and fish violations.

The auctions are scheduled for Sept. 19 and Oct. 24. The bidding catalogs will be available online in advance of each auction, Sept. 15 for the Sept. 19 auction and Oct. 20 for the Oct. 24 auction. The catalog for each auction will include a written description and photos of each item. Onsite inspection is available at Hiller Auction Service in Zimmerman from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the Friday before each auction. All equipment will be sold as is, including all defects or faults, known or unknown. Once purchased, items cannot be returned. Background checks are required of anyone who purchases a firearm.

Revenue from confiscated equipment auctions goes into the Game and Fish Fund, the DNR’s primary fund for delivering fish, wildlife and law enforcement programs.

For more information, see DNR Enforcement’s auction page. A list of equipment to be auctioned will be available about a month before each individual auction at the Hiller Auction Service website.