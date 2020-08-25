Destiny Malibu Yacht Album Party. Free Livestream. This Sunday Aug 30th : 7pm PT/10pm ET Live from Lake Las Vegas
Album "Sweet Persuasion" Pre-Release Yacht Party!LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Join Destiny Malibu next Sunday, August 30, 2020 at 7pm Pacific/10pm Eastern for a Free Livestream Party...coming LIVE from a yacht on Lake Las Vegas. Stream the event on Destiny's website: Destinymalibu.com/live and join the yacht party featuring a live interview and Destiny's LIVE performance of her upcoming album "Sweet Persuasion".
Destiny Malibu's second album release of 2020 is titled "Sweet Persuasion" and drops September 4, 2020. This album is comprised of 7 original songs written and performed by Destiny Malibu. The album is a collection of soulful, pop, chart-worthy bops. Destiny Malibu, known for her genre blending compositions, adds flavors of EDM, R&B, Soul, Rap, Country and Spanish to this high-energy, fun and family-friendly powerful Pop Album. "Vamos" the focus song of the album release is introduced with a new music video also dropping September 4, 2020. Vamos is a sassy bilingual song and the 4th Music Video of the album. Vamos invites the listener to dance along with Destiny Malibu and her friends. Tiktok fans and dancers will love this song. Lyrics read, " Don't want to fight no more. I'll agree to disagree. Vamos a bailar. Dance with me. " For all you sports fans, "Vamos" filmed in a boxing ring, aims to encourage and remind the listener that regardless of race or color or where we are from, we all face battles in life and have differences of opinion but that now it's time to agree to disagree and put our differences and dance. We all have definitely faced 2020 with our boxing gloves on. Now it's time to take a breathe, get-up and dance. Vamos a bailar.
See you Sunday, August 30th 7pm Pacific Time, 10pm Eastern Time
