State Police Make Several Arrests as part of Stepped-up Enforcement on Block Island

The Rhode Island State Police today report six out of state residents were arrested and numerous motor vehicle summons issued after the first week of stepped-up enforcement on Block Island. Additional Troopers, including members of the Division's Traffic Safety Unit, were deployed to Block Island for enhanced traffic enforcement on Friday, August 21, and ended the first of three weeks with six arrests and ninety-six summons issued for various motor vehicle infractions.

"Traffic safety is our priority and we are committed to working with the New Shoreham Police Department to ensure the safety of all residents and visitors of Block Island," said Colonel James M. Manni, Superintendent of the Rhode Island State Police and Director of the Department of Public Safety.

The arrests made over the weekend include:

On Friday, at 2:56 PM, Troopers and members of the New Shoreham Police Department arrested Michael Douton, age 44, of 1583 Bozrah Road, Lot #5, Oakdale, Connecticut for Disorderly Conduct. The arrest was the result of Troopers investigating reports of a male urinating in public at the ferry landing at 5 Water Street in the town of New Shoreham.

On Friday, at 11:42 PM, Troopers and members of the New Shoreham Police Department arrested Francis Joseph Morelli, age 26, of 27 Sal Court, Boheima, New York for Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicating Liquor and or Drugs (BAC unknown) and Refusal to Submit to a Chemical Test. The arrest was the result of a motor vehicle stop on West Side Road in New Shoreham.

On Saturday, at 5:47 PM, Troopers and members of the New Shoreham Police Department arrested Barret Pinto, age 37, of 21 Wildflower Drive, Seekonk, Massachusetts for Domestic Assault, Domestic Disorderly, and Vandalism. The arrest was the result of Troopers and New Shoreham Police responding to a physical altercation on Dodge Street in New Shoreham. As part of the same incident, Troopers arrested Evan Pinto, age 34, of 32 Agricultural Avenue, Rehoboth, Massachusetts for Domestic Assault and Domestic Disorderly.

On Sunday, at 12:05 AM, Troopers arrested Robert Dynarski, age 57, of 343 Coe Avenue, Meriden, Connecticut for Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicating Liquor and or Drugs (BAC unknown) and Refusal to Submit to a Chemical Test. The arrest was the result of a motor vehicle stop on West Side Road in New Shoreham.

On Sunday, at 7:45 PM, Troopers and members of the New Shoreham Police Department arrested Anthony Almonte, age 20, of 1097 Phelps Street, Sebastian, Florida for Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicating Liquor and or Drugs (BAC unknown), Refusal to Submit to a Chemical Test, Reckless Driving and Possession of an Alcoholic Beverage by a Person Under the Age of 21. The arrest was the result of a rollover crash on Old Mill Road in the Town of New Shoreham.

Troopers and New Shoreham Police also investigated four motor vehicle crashes over the weekend, three of which involved mopeds. No serious injuries were reported in any of the crashes. ###