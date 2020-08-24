Certification Investigations | Nebraska Department of Education

The Nebraska Department of Education – Certification Investigations

BREAKING NEWS –

The Nebraska Legislature has passed two bills that will have a significant impact on school districts. The first bill, LB 1080, requires school districts to have specific policies in place before June 30, 2021 to prevent sexual misconduct, including grooming, between an employee and a student. In addition, LB 881 was passed that creates a criminal offense of sexual abuse by any school employee. Keep an eye out on this website for additional details and guidance coming soon.

The purpose of the Certification Investigations’ Office is to ensure that individuals who hold a certificate issued by the Nebraska Department of Education adhere to the standards of professional conduct and ethics as set forth in Title 92, Nebraska Administrative Code, Chapter 27 (Rule 27). A Standards of Conduct and Ethics for Holders of Public School Certificates pamphlet is available.

Pursuant to Title 92, Nebraska Administrative Code, Chapter 28 (Rule 28), the Department is authorized to receive, investigate, and prosecute complaints against Nebraska school certificate holders. Complaint forms filed with the Department may ultimately result in disciplinary action being taken against the certificate holder. For more information, a Procedural Guidelines Pamphlet is available.

You may also search for whether an individual holds a current Nebraska certificate through the Teacher Certification Educator Certificate and Application Lookup Site.

View Recent Disciplinary Actions

How to file a Complaint

Contact Us P.O. Box 94933, Lincoln NE 68509 Nde.investigations@nebraska.gov