Detours/Ramp Closures for U.S. 395 at Parr/Dandini Blvd. Aug. 26/27 for NDOT Bridge Replacement

CARSON CITY, Nev. – Traffic detours will take place on U.S. 395 at Parr and Dandini boulevards in the North Valleys August 26 and 27 as the Nevada Department of Transportation places concrete as part of constructing a new bridge.

The previous 48-year-old Parr/Dandini Boulevard bridge over U.S. 395 was removed in June and is being replaced with a new bridge. In early July, new bridge girders were installed to support the new bridge. Drivers will see the following detours and ramp closures as concrete is placed on the new bridge deck. The new bridge is scheduled to reopen in mid-October.

Between 8p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26 and 5a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, northbound U.S. 395 will be detoured at Parr/Dandini boulevards.

Between 8p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27 and 5a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, southbound U.S. 395 will be detoured at Parr/Dandini boulevards. During these detours, freeway drivers will be able to use the freeway ramp to travel through the area, with up to 30-minute delays. Motorists are asked to avoid travel in the area if possible or detour via North Virginia Street.

Through the end of August, all northbound and southbound U.S. 395 Parr and Dandini boulevard on and off ramps will continue to be closed.

Nightly lane closures on U.S. 395 will take place through September between 7p.m. and 5a.m. weekdays as crews continue work on the new bridge.

Construction will continue through November. U.S. 395 lanes will be open, with intermittent additional lane and ramp closures.

The bridge was 48 years old and in need of replacement. The new, wider bridge will be a critical first step in NDOT’s future phased widening of U.S. 395 in the North Valleys. Beginning in 2023, NDOT plans to widen southbound U.S. 395 to three lanes between McCarran Boulevard and Golden Valley Road. Both directions of freeway will also be repaved, and additional designated merge lanes constructed between each ramp. These improvements are projected to bring smoother, less congested travel to the corridor which serves a continually-developing area.

Further state transportation information is available at nevadadot.com or by dialing (775) 888-7000.