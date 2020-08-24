Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Stick) Offense: 3800 Block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Stick) offense that occurred on Sunday, August 23, 2020, in the 3800 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast

At approximately 1:05 pm, the suspect and victim were involved in a verbal dispute at the listed location. The suspect brandished a stick and assaulted the victim. The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital for medical treatment. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Sunday, August 23, 2020, 33 year-old Filandus Charles Knight III, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Stick).