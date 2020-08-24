Press Release: Vermont’s Unemployment Rate Decreases to 8.3 Percent in July

Today, the Vermont Department of Labor released data on the Vermont economy for the time period covering July 2020. According to household data, the seasonally-adjusted statewide unemployment rate for July was 8.3 percent. This reflects a decrease of one and two-tenths percentage points from the prior month’s revised estimate of 9.5 percent.

“The July data reflects continued improvements in the number of unemployed and the number of filled jobs in Vermont. The number of unemployed persons is a little more than half of its April peak, but the economic impacts of COVID-19 are still readily apparent. The Department continues to prioritize the administration of unemployment insurance benefits and the connecting of job seekers with hiring employers as we, the state, focus on both the response and recovery from this global pandemic. Within the Department’s Workforce Development Division, virtual services and online job fairs are being offered to highlight employment opportunities across the state, and employers are actively posting job openings on Vermont JobLink. For more information, employers and individuals are encouraged to visit www.labor.vermont.gov/jobs.” - Michael Harrington, Labor Commissioner

State of Vermont Overview

The Vermont seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate decreased one and two-tenths percentage points to 8.3 percent in July. The comparable United States rate in July was 10.2 percent, a decrease of nine-tenths percentage points from the revised June estimate. The seasonally-adjusted Vermont data for July show the Vermont civilian labor force decreased by 2,853 from the prior month’s revised estimate. The number of employed persons increased by 1,509 and the number of unemployed persons decreased by 4,362. The changes to the number of unemployed persons and the unemployment rate were statistically significant in the seasonally-adjusted series.

The July unemployment rates for Vermont’s 17 labor market areas ranged from 6.2 percent in White River Junction to 12.5 percent in Woodstock (note: local labor market area unemployment rates are not seasonally-adjusted). For comparison, the July unadjusted unemployment rate for Vermont was 8.2 percent, which was a decrease of one and three-tenths percentage points from the revised unadjusted June level and an increase of five and eight-tenths percentage points from a year ago.

Analysis of Job Changes by Industry

Not-Seasonally-Adjusted

The preliminary ‘not-seasonally-adjusted’ jobs estimates for July show an increase of 2,600 jobs when compared to the revised June numbers. There was a decrease of 1,000 jobs between the preliminary and the revised June estimates due to the inclusion of more data. The broader economic picture can be seen by focusing on the over-the-year changes in this data series. As detailed in the preliminary ‘not-seasonally-adjusted’ July data, Total Private industries have decreased by 36,200 jobs (-13.8 percent) and Government (including public education) employment has decreased by 600 jobs (-1.2 percent) in the past year.

Seasonally-Adjusted

The seasonally-adjusted data for July reports an increase of 4,800 jobs from the revised June data. As with the ‘not-seasonally-adjusted’ data, this over-the-month change is from the revised June numbers which experienced a decrease of 900 jobs from the preliminary estimates. The seasonally-adjusted over-the-month changes in July varied at the sector level. Those with a notable increase include: Arts, Entertainment, & Recreation (+300 jobs or +8.1%), Local Government (+1,900 jobs or +6.9%), and Information (+200 jobs or +5.1%). Sectors with a notable decrease include: Private Educational Services (-500 jobs or -3.7%) and Construction (-400 jobs or -3.7%).

The Unemployment and Jobs Report for August is scheduled to be released on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Read full press release: http://www.vtlmi.info/press.pdf